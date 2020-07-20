One of the toughest games ever invented, and which most find difficult to comprehend, has got to be chess. The two player strategy board game, is played on a checkered board with 64 squares arranged in a grid of equal measurement. The games involves using pieces that stand for a king, a queen, two rooks, two knights, two bishops, and eight pawns. The aim is to capture the opponents “King”. As the game garnered interest over the years, a day was marked for it on July 20 known as International Chess Day.

There are over 2000 identifiable variants of the game today, and there are many competitions held between men and women all over the world. The chess board and the pieces are traditionally coloured black and white, and each set consists of 16 pieces. The player with the white pieces moves first and after that they take turns to move their pieces. The players play with the aim to checkmate the opponent “King”, and once that is done, the games is over.

History of International Chess Day:

Chess is believed to have originated in India during the Gupta Empire where its early form in the 6th century was known as chaturaṅga. The International Chess Day is celebrated annually on July 20, which also happens to be the day when Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) was founded in 1924. The idea was first proposed by UNESCO, and it has been celebrated as such since 1966. The United Nations General Assembly approved of a resolution recognising the day on December 12, 2019.

Significance of International Chess Day:

The designation of World Chess Day of the UN not only recognises the important role of the FIDE in supporting international cooperation for chess activity and aiming to improve friendly harmony among all peoples of the world, but also to provide an important platform to foster, dialogue, solidarity and culture of peace.

Top chess personalities will join the International Chess Federation and the United Nations in an online event, and this year the moto by FIDE is “Teach someone how to play chess.”