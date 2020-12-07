International Civil Aviation Day is observed every year on December 7. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the role and importance of civil aviation for the social and economic development of countries. It is also celebrated all over the world to understand how civil aviation impacts the world. Also Read - Dev Diwali 2020: Date, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi And How to Celebrate

History of International Civil Aviation Day Also Read - Happy Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

This day was first observed in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th-anniversary activities. On December 7, 1996, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recognised this day as International Civil Aviation Day. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: When is Chhath Puja, Time, Rituals and Significance

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on celebrating this day says that they want to highlight its role in helping states to cooperate and realise a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.

Theme Of International Civil Aviation Day

After every five years, the International Civil Aviation Organization council establishes a special anniversary theme for this day. The theme of International Civil Aviation Day 2020 is, ‘Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development’. This theme will be valid till the year 2023.

The theme for International Civil Aviation Day from 2015 to 2018, was ‘Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left Behind’. In 2019, the theme was ‘75 Years of Connecting the World’.

This day is observed globally but is not a public holiday. On this day, ICAO organizes many activities and events. They conduct several webinars, seminars, educational sessions that take place on this day.

On this day, share these messages, WhatsApp forwards, SMS, text with your friends and family to celebrate International Civil Aviation Day:

-Pilots take no special joy in walking: pilots like flying—Neil Armstrong

-The lure of flying is the lure of beauty—Amelia Earhart

-To most people, the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, the sky is home—Jerry Crawford

-A sky as pure as water bathed the stars and brought them out—Antoine de Saint-Exupery

-Flying is done largely with the imagination—Wolfgang Langewiesche

-Flight is the only truly new sensation than men have achieved in modern history—James Dickey

-Flight is romance – not in the sense of sexual attraction, but as an experience that enriches life—Stephen Coonts