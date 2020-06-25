Many youngsters fall into the trap of imitating what their peers do, and at times it can be very dangerous and land them in trouble with the law. During school and college life, kids are introduced to many harmful things like drugs and alcohol, and though it starts off as just an experiment, over time it becomes an addiction. On International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020, which is marked on June 26, we take a look at 10 reasons why not to do drugs. Also Read - International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: History, Significance of The Day

A bit about the day, it was in December 1987 that the United Nations General Assembly decided to designate June 26 as International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking. The date was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu’s dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong just before the First Opium War in China. The day is used to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and bring awareness to people on how to deal with it. Also Read - Watch: Message on 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' by Yury Fedotov

Here are 10 reasons why you should not do drugs and instead look for other ways to enjoy life:

1. Physical Addiction:

Once you start taking drugs, it becomes a habit that is not going to disappear anytime soon. Your body will crave it and it will disrupt the biological processes of the body, especially your brain. If you stop taking it, you start feeling very uncomfortable and suffer withdrawal symptoms. Most drug addicts can not function without taking drugs, and the only way is to get medical help.

2. Emotional Addiction:

Most start taking drugs as a way of coping with stressful situations at home or at work, and before long they come to depend on them more and more. There comes a time when the person has to take drugs for even the smallest problem like to perform at work or to face a social situation or just to make it through the day. The person loses all sense of self, and depends on drugs for every function he or she has to perform.

3. Expensive Habit:

Drugs are expensive, and once a person gets into the habit of using drugs, he or she will require more of it. It is not a cheap habit to support, and all the person’s money will go into getting the next fix. If the person has no means of getting money then he or she might start stealing from friends and family. If a person has a family, he or she will not be able to support it physically, emotionally or financially. The person will resort to criminal activities or look for a cheaper drug that might end up killing him or her.

4. Destroys Your Health:

Drugs are never good, and even prescription drugs can cause damage to the body if too many are taken over a period of time. It weakens a person’s immune system and internal organs and the person can fall sick more often. Addicts also suffer health problems because they do not take care of themselves like eat a proper diet, exercise and have proper rest. Their mind is so far gone that they do not realise what they are doing to themselves or what they should be doing to keep fit and sane.

5. Fatal Accidents:

When the mind is impaired, the addict can not see things clearly and would often times end up in a car crash or some other type of accident that can be fatal. The senses are dulled and judgement is impaired when a person has been using drugs for a long time, and they no longer see the world the way a normal person does. They become a serious liability to themselves and to other people around them.

6. Faces Arrest For Drug Possession:

A person found with drugs can be arrested for possession, and though some places have legalised marijuana, if the person is found carrying over the limit allowed, he or she will be arrested. Depending on the type and amount of drugs the person is carrying, he or she may be charged with a misdemeanour or felony in countries like the US. Even if the person escapes going to jail, he or she will still have to pay fines or go through court-ordered treatment. The worst part would be having to live a future with a criminal record.

7. Faces Arrest For Other Drug-Related Crimes:

If not for possession of drugs, a person could still end up being arrested for attempting to steal money or items to pay for his addiction. The person could be arrested for assault or some other violent crime which was committed while under the influence of drugs. And when times are really hard and an addict turns to prostitution, he or she could still be arrested.

8. Destroys One’s Potential:

A person who takes drugs tends to make mistakes more often and becomes careless about what he or she does. Drugs kill a person’s ability to have ambition and so he or she ends up not feeling like doing anything. The person ends up losing his or her job as he or she is no longer able to concentrate and contribute to the company.

9. Destroys Personal Relationships:

Drugs can change the nature of a person in a minute and for the worse. The addict no longer lives in a world that his or her family exists in, and he or she changes so much that family and friends no longer are able to understand the person. The addict also tends to become secretive and no longer trusts anybody after awhile, and end up pushing away all their dear and near ones.

10. Ends in Overdose:

Last but not the least reason why not to do drugs is the constant threat of overdose that every addict faces. Addicts are always looking for a new high, and when they do that, they end up suffering from an overdose. They have become so used to the drugs they take, that sometimes it does not give them the same high as when they started, and so they try out new things. They could be lucky one day and still survive, but it won’t be the same always.

Hopefully the reasons above do scare people and make them stay as far away from drugs as it is possible to. Nobody has ever benefited from using drugs except perhaps the people selling them. So the best way to avoid falling into any of the mess above is to avoid drugs altogether.