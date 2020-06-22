There is a growing concern over the rise in numbers of drug abusers all over the world, which is in turn leading to loss of life and crime. It is a growing nuisance in many societies, as school and college going kids, who have become addicted, now have no regard for life and would even kill to get their fix. As countries fight to raise awareness about substance abuse and unlawful drug trade, we take a look at what the International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking is all about. Also Read - US Woman Gifts Her Daughter A Doll For Christmas, Stunned to Discover That It Was Stuffed With Cocaine

Drug abuse does not necessarily mean using drugs such as cocaine, hallucinogens, cannabis, sedative hypnotics and opiates, but also encompasses prescription medications such as painkillers, sleeping pills, and tranquilizers. As per the World Drug Report 2017, released by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), about a quarter of a billion people used drugs at least once in 2015.

History of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking:

The United Nations General Assembly decided to designate June 26 as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on December 1987. The chosen date is to commemorate Lin Zexu's dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong just before the First Opium War in China.

Significance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking:

The day is used to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and bring awareness to people on how to deal with it. The UNODC has over the years been participating actively by launching campaigns to gain support for drug control. It also often teams up with other organisations to encourage people to take part in the campaigns. There have been many public rallies to promote awareness about the dangers of illicit drug use, with governments and organisations taking the lead in organising such events.

The goal of the day is to strengthen global action and cooperation towards creating a society that is free from drug abuse and unlawful drug trade.