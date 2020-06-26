All over the world there are countless number of people who are at this very moment facing some sort of torture that is both physical and psychological in nature. It is a crime under international law to inflict any sort of torture on a human being and it is strictly prohibited and cannot be justified under any circumstances. On June 26, which is marked as International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, we take a look at the history and significance of the day. Also Read - International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: 10 Reasons Not to do Drugs

Torture is a word that has been derived from the Latin word tortus, which means to twist or to torment, and it is a deliberate act that is inflicted on a person to cause pain. Torture is often used as a form of punishment or as a way of fulfilling some desire of the torturer. It has been used since ancient times by individuals, groups and states and the forms of torture can vary greatly with some lasting only a few minutes and others going on for several days. Also Read - International Day of The Tropics 2020: History And Significance of The Day

History of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture:

The United Nations General Assembly selected the day for two reasons, with one being that the United Nations Charter was signed in the midst of World War II on June 26, 1945. It was the first international instrument that bound UN members to respect and promote human rights. The second is that June 26, 1987 is the day when the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect. Also Read - International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: History, Significance of The Day

The UN General Assembly proclaimed June 26 as the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture by resolution 52/149 on December 12, 1997.

Significance of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture:

The day is marked to bring about awareness of the suffering of people who undergo torture, and how to eradicate the practice. The day is also an opportunity to call on all stakeholders, including UN Member States, civil society and individuals, to unite in support of victims of torture and those who are still being tortured around the world.