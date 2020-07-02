Countries all over the world have a good number of cooperatives, which are private business organisations that are wholly owned and controlled by the people who use their products, supplies or services. They vary in type and membership size but all are formed to meet the common economic, social, and cultural needs of the members. On International Day of Cooperatives 2020, which this year falls on July 4, we take a look at the history, significance of the day and theme for this year. Also Read - World UFO Day 2020: What Connection Does Area 51 in Nevada of USA Have With Aliens?

Cooperatives have values and principles that they follow, and the former is based on self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity. Keeping in line with the traditions of the founders, cooperative members believe in the ethical values of openness, honesty, social responsibility and caring for others. The latter are guidelines by which cooperatives put their values into practice.

History of International Day of Cooperatives:

It is an annual celebration of the co-operative movement and it has been observed by the International Cooperative Alliance since 1923 on the first Saturday of July. The United Nations General Assembly on December 16, 1992 proclaimed in resolution 47/90 that International Day of Cooperatives will be marked on every first Saturday of July.

Significance of International Day of Cooperatives:

The importance of this day is to bring about awareness among the public about cooperatives and their contributions to society and the world at large. The day is also for strengthening and extending partnerships between the international cooperative movement and other actors.

Theme of International Day of Cooperatives 2020:

Ever since 1995, the United Nations and the International Cooperative Alliance have been setting the theme for the celebration. This year the theme is Cooperatives For Climate Action. It was chosen to address the threat of greenhouse gas emissions and global warming and to support Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 on Climate Action. The main focus will be on the contribution of cooperatives to combating climate change.