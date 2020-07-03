Cooperatives come in various types and sizes depending upon the need of the people running them. These private business organisations are wholly owned and controlled by the people, and members either procure or provide goods and services to them. On International Day of Cooperatives 2020, which this year falls on July 4, we take a look at the various kinds of cooperatives and their function. Also Read - International Day of Cooperatives 2020: History, Significance of The Day And Theme For This Year

International Day of Cooperatives is an annual celebration of the co-operative movement and has been observed since 1923 on the first Saturday of July by the International Cooperative Alliance. The day is marked to bring about awareness among the public about cooperatives and their contributions to society and the world at large.

According to the University of California, Davis, the following are the different types of cooperatives that are in operation, and their functions.

1. Agricultural Cooperatives:

They help producers assure markets and supplies, achieve economies of scale, and gain market power through jointly marketing, bargaining, processing, and purchasing supplies and services.

2. Arts and Crafts Cooperatives:

These help artists and crafts persons to maximize their earning potential and working conditions.

3. Business Cooperatives:

They are formed by businesses to purchase supplies or obtain services at a lower cost.

4. Child Care and Preschool Cooperatives:

They provide high-quality enrichment and educational programs for children and their families.

5. Credit Unions:

Their work is to provide at-cost financial services to a wide cross-section of the population.

6. Custodial and Cleaning Services Cooperatives:

These create employment opportunities and provide the benefits of ownership for their worker-members.

7. Food Cooperatives and Buying Clubs:

These work by gaining access to grocery products using a consumer-directed approach.

8. Hardware Wholesaling Cooperatives:

Like other business cooperatives, they are formed to purchase supplies or obtain services at a lower cost.

9. Insurance Cooperatives:

They operate much like retail cooperatives except that they provide insurance services instead of consumer goods.

10. Student Cooperatives:

They are set up and run by students to meet specific needs. Housing and food cooperatives are the most common student cooperatives.

11. Utility Cooperatives:

They provide utilities such as communication services, electricity, and water to their members.

12. Worker Cooperatives:

They create employment opportunities and provide the benefits of ownership to members.