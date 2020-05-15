International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year to know the importance of each family member and spend a day with them. Going by the name, a day for family means to allow loved ones to take a break from their daily lives and spend quality time together. It’s basically a relaxing day with a family with no big celebration. International Day of Families was proclaimed by the United Nations and Universal Peace Federation in 1993 to encourage better living standards and social progress of families across the world. Also Read - International Day of Families 2017: UN observes May 15 to raise awareness of family's well-being

International Day of Families is celebrated every year to highlight the issues and conflicts in families so that it can be solved. This year’s theme is ‘Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25 ‘. 2020 has been a devastating year for all of us as coronavirus hits the globe. We have lost many lives due to the COVID-19 crisis and it has been requested by the government to stay at home.

For those who are staying away from family, we wish you the International Day of Families. You can be a part of your family by sending them greetings, SMS, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages, GIFs.

My family is everything. I am what I am thanks to my mother, my father, my brother, my sister… because they have given me everything. The education I have is thanks to them.

Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one. International family day!

The universe works in crazy ways. Your good luck will come in waves, and so does your bad, so you have to take the good with the bad and press forward. World family day! Happy International day for families.

May sadness never touches us, may the hands of God restlessly bless us. As long as it’s about our family happiness, I hope it will be infinite and endless. World family day!

Happy International Family Day to you and your loved ones! I hope you are doing great. Wishing you a lot of love and happiness. Hold on to each other, because you will always have your family, even when the world is falling apart.

Happiness is being contented with what you have, living in freedom and liberty, having a good family life and good friends.

Bond is stronger than blood. The family grows stronger by the bond. Happy International Day of Families!

