You may be able to do away with many things in this world, but the one thing that you will not be able to do away with is friendship. Friends are the sunshine of life, and without them life would be very boring indeed. So on International Day of Friendship 2020, we take a look at how this day came to be marked on July 30.

The day was first proposed in Paraguay in the year 1958 as International Friendship Day, however, other countries celebrate it on different days and months. World Friendship Crusade came up with the suggestion to celebrate the day as World Friendship Day on July 30, 1958.

July 30 came to officially be marked as International Friendship Day after the United Nations General Assembly declared it so on April 27, 2011. But despite the official declaration from the UN, countries still celebrate the day on different dates and months. India, for example, celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, Nepal celebrates it on the UN designated date, and Oberlin, Ohio marks it on April 9 each year.

History of International Day of Friendship:

It is believed that the day originated in the US in 1935, but it actually dates back to 1919. The day was established by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards, in 1930, and August 2 had been the intended day. The day had been promoted by the greeting card National Association, but people did away with it after it turned into a commercial gimmick to promote greetings cards. The idea of establishing a World Friendship Day had first been proposed on July 20, 1958 by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho.

Significance of International Day of Friendship:

This day is important in the sense that it celebrates the strong bond of friendship between two or more people regardless of their caste, creed or colour. It is a day that generates passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good, and it is a day that brings together people who are fighting for better world where all are united for the greater good.