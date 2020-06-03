All over the world, when it comes to conflicts like wars, the one who are affected the most are the little ones – namely children. Unable to understand or defend themselves, they are often the ones who suffer the most pain whether it be physical, mental or emotional. In acknowledgement of this, the United Nations decided to commemorate June 4 as International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: All About History, Significance of The Day And Theme This Year

The UN, in its post on International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, highlighted the six most common violations that are found during conflict. They are recruitment and use of children in war, sexual violence, abduction, killing, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

History:

The whole thing came about when during an emergency special session in August 19, 1982, the General Assembly was left appalled at the number of Palestinian and Lebanese children who became victims of the 1982 Lebanon War. It was then that it decided to commemorate June 4 of every year as International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression to protect the rights of children.

Significance:

The day signifies its acknowledgement of the pain suffered by children throughout the world due to the physical, mental and emotional abuse they went through. The day also affirms the United Nation’s commitment to protect the rights of children the world over. It carries out its work under the guidance of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is the most rapidly and widely ratified international human rights treaty in history.