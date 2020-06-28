Every country in the world has a leader who heads a cabinet of ministers and forms the government and makes laws. The function of the government and the various proposals it puts forth come under scrutiny in Parliament. The Parliament is the very centre of any form of democracy with its function being to represent the electorate. On International Day of Parliamentarism 2020, we take a look at the history and significance of the day. Also Read - Inspirational Quotes For International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020

In India, the Parliament is the supreme legislative body which is bicameral in nature and composed of the President of India and the two houses: the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The members of the Lok Sabha are directly elected by the Indian public, while the members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the members of all State Legislative Assembly by proportional representation.

History of International Day of Parliamentarism:

The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/72/278, designated June 30 as the day to celebrate International Day of Parliamentarism in 2018. The date also marks the day in 1889 when the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the global organization of parliaments, was established. The day also celebrates the way parliamentary systems of government improve the day-to-day lives of people the world over.

Significance of International Day of Parliamentarism:

On this day parliaments get the chance to take stock, identify challenges, and find ways to address them effectively. It is a time for parliaments to review the progress they have made in achieving some key goals, for them to move with the times, to include more women and young MPs, and to adapt to new technologies.