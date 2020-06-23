When it comes to thinking about where to go for a holiday, the idea of visiting some tropical island would often come to mind, as what could be more relaxing than white sand beaches, azure blue waters, and palm tress. As International Day of the Tropics, which is marked on June 29 every year, approaches, we take at look at the history and significance of this day. Also Read - International Widows' Day 2020: No Inheritance Rights is Just One Among 5 Problems Widows in India Face

The Tropics are a region of the Earth, roughly defined as the area between the tropic of Cancer and the tropic of Capricorn. They receive sunlight that is more direct and are generally hotter and wetter with little seasonal change in day-to-day temperature. The prevalence of rain in the moist inner regions near the equator, is an important feature of the Tropics. The tropical region faces several challenges such as climate change, urbanisation, deforestation, logging and demographic changes.

History of International Day of The Tropics:

As per the United Nations blog, the inaugural State of the Tropics Report was launched on June 29, 2014, as the culmination of a collaboration between twelve leading tropical research institutions. To mark the anniversary of the launch of the report, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/267 in 2016. The resolution declared that June 29 of each year is to be observed as the International Day of the Tropics.

Significance of International Day of The Tropics:

The day was designated to raise awareness about the specific challenges faced by tropical nations and to also celebrate the extraordinary diversity of the tropics. It is also to highlight the important role countries in the tropics will play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It also provides an opportunity to take stock of progress across the tropics, and to share tropical stories and expertise.