The Tropics are a region of the Earth that fall between the tropic of Cancer and the tropic of Capricorn and they are also referred to as the tropical zone and the torrid zone. They receive sunlight that is more direct and are generally hotter and wetter with little seasonal change in day-to-day temperature. They are important as they help to conserve and balance the ecosystem.

On International Day of the Tropics 2020, which is marked on June 29 every year, we take a look at the importance of the tropical regions, which cover approximately 40 per cent of the land area on the Earth.

As per the United Nations, the Tropics is home to nearly 95 per cent of the world's mangrove forests by area and 99 per cent of mangrove species. The Tropics have just over half of the world's renewable water resources (54 per cent), and biodiversity is also much greater at 80 per cent.

Mangrove forests are considered to be the best among the plants to eliminate carbon dioxide from the environment, as they take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in greater quantities than other forests. They also protect protect coastal areas from erosion, storm surge, and tsunamis.

The Amazon rainforest, which represents over half of the planet’s remaining rainforests, is also located in the tropical region. It comprises of the largest and most biodiverse tract of tropical rainforest in the world.

The most important feature of the tropical regions is that they help to conserve and balance the ecosystem. The tropical areas are mostly moist and humid and are at a close proximity to the oceans, which enables a few unique organisms and plants to thrive. Since they are located near the equator, terrestrial biodiversity is greater.

But despite its natural beauty, the organisms and plants in the tropics are in danger of becoming extinct due to various infections. To highlight the importance of the Tropics and celebrate the extraordinary and astounding diversity, the United Nations declared June 29 as International Day of the Tropics. The day also brings awareness to the public the challenges faced by tropical nations.