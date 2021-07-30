International Friendship Day 2021: Friendship is a bond that two or more people share. It’s another word for love and International Friendship Day is celebrated to give a toast to friends who are there just a call away. Everyone has their 3 am the friend who handles your tantrums and pampers you always. The day is celebrated once a year. Friends are the sunshine of life, and without them, life would be very boring indeed. So on International Day of Friendship 2021, we take a look at how this day came.

International Friendship Day 2021 Date

International Friendship Day is celebrated annually on July 30. The International Day of Friendship is a United Nations (UN) day that promotes the role that friendship plays in promoting peace in many cultures. The UN has a special day to promote the concept of friendships across diverse backgrounds and cultures. However, countries like India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and United States celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year.

International Friendship Day 2021 History

International Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in the year 1958, however, other countries celebrate it on different days and months. World Friendship Crusade came up with the suggestion to celebrate the day as World Friendship Day on July 30, 1958. The day was first organised by the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall in 1930. Later on, people realised it was a trick to sell cards.

International Friendship Day 2021 Importance And Significance

International Friendship Day is important in the sense that it celebrates the strong bond of friendship between two or more people regardless of their caste, creed or colour. It is a day that generates passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good, and it is a day that brings together people who are fighting for better world where all are united for the greater good.

International Friendship Day 2021: How to Celebrate

International Friendship Day is celebrated by friends exchanging greeting cards and gifts, spending quality time with their best friends, some even make friendship bands and tie it on their friends’ wrists on this day as an act of confirmation and simply put in extra efforts to make their friends feel With Friendship Day 2021 just around the corner, make sure you spend time with your friends.