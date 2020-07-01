We all could do with a joke or two after a long day of hard work, and as they say laughter is the best medicine. And at time when everything has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, we do need to relax and have a bit of fun. So on International Joke Day 2020, which is held on July 1, we bring to you a few jokes that will hopefully tickle your funny bone. Also Read - World UFO Day 2020: What Connection Does Area 51 in Nevada of USA Have With Aliens?

International Joke Day is not to be confused with April Fool’s Day, and it is all about making someone smile by sharing a joke or by doing something funny to show your appreciation to someone. Without further ado, check out some of these jokes you could maybe use. Also Read - World UFO Day 2020: How The Day is Celebrated by UFO Enthusiasts All Over The World

1. Man has a conversation with God

Man: God, how long is a million years?

God: To me, it is about a minute.

Man: God, how much is a million dollars?

God: To me, it is a penny.

Man: God, may I have a penny?

God: Wait a minute.

2. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

3. Cows having a conversation.

First cow asks, “Are you worried about Mad Cow disease?

The second cow replies, “No, it does not worry me, I’m a horse.”

4. If athletes get athlete’s foot, what do elves get? Mistle-toes.

5. Patient-doctor joke.

Patient: Doctor, I have a pain in my eye whenever I drink tea.

Doctor: Take the spoon out of the mug before you drink.

6. What do you call a pig that does karate? A pork chop.

7. Student-teacher joke.

Teacher: Answer this math problem: if your father earns $500 a week and gives half to your mother. What will he have?

Student: A heart attack.

8. Married couple joke.

Wife: How would you describe me?

Husband: ABCDEFGHIJK.

Wife: What does that mean?

Husband: Adorable, beautiful, cute, delightful, elegant, fashionable, gorgeous, and hot.

Wife: Aw, thank you, but what about IJK?

Husband: I’m just kidding!