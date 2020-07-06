The easiest way to show your care and affection for someone is to give them a kiss, and no it does not mean that it has to lead up to something. A kiss can just be a formal peck on the cheek or the all famous French kiss, but it is an age-old practice that holds a lot more significance than just romance. On International Kissing Day 2020, which is marked on July 6 every year, we bring some quotes, wishes and status messages that you can share with your loved ones. Also Read - Monday Motivation: Let's Start The Week on a Positive Note With These Motivating Quotes

International Kissing Day is a day that is celebrated all over the world, and its main purpose is to bring people closer together. It is a day to remind people of the simple pleasures associated with the act of kissing someone. It is an expression of love and intimacy that can be an enjoyable experience.

Quotes:

1. The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me? (Percy Bysshe Shelley)

2. Make me immortal with a kiss. (Christopher Marlowe)

3. Hollywood is a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul. I know, because I turned down the first offer often enough and held out for the fifty cents. (Marilyn Monroe)

4. I didn’t want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there’s a lot of difference. (Ernest Hemingway)

5. A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. (Ingrid Bergman)

Wishes:

1. I have so many ways to prove my love for you, but on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy kiss day my love.

2. The best thing to wake up in the morning is your kiss. You make me forget the whole world with your kiss. I love you.

3. Kissing lets us fall in love with each other again and again and make us flawless in the eyes of each other forever. Happy kiss day.

4. Love becomes complete when two lips of lovers meet. Kissing you is always a comforting and heavenly feeling for me! Happy kiss day.

5. Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy kiss day!

Messages:

1. The warmth of a kiss can reach the deepest part of the heart where not even the most romantic words can reach. A kiss is the most beautiful gesture of pure love!

2. Kissing is the very first language we were taught by our parents and no other language can ever be as effective as kissing when it comes to expressing love!

3. Love and Affection, two different words with two distinct meanings. But if you want to express them right at the same time, kiss the one you hold close to your heart!

4. A kiss is the medicine of all the pain love can give. It’s the first thing you need to start a day happy and with a smile! Happy Kiss Day!

5. Sending you lots of sweet kisses to strengthen our relationship and hope that day remains the same. Happy Kiss Day