International Men’s Day 2020: On November 19, every year we observe International Men’s Day. This day is celebrated to appreciate men and boys for their contribution to the nation, society, community, marriage, family, and childcare. On this day, manhood is celebrated and the power of goodness of men is acknowledged. The objective of this day is to focus on men’s and boys’ health, improving gender relations, and promoting gender equality. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2020: Best Quotes, Status, Greetings, Gifs to Wish Your Loved Ones This Deepavali

This day was inaugurated on February 7, 1992, by Thomas Oaster, and in the year 1999, this day was revived by Jerome Teelucksing. Jerome decided to honour his father’s birthday on November 19. It also celebrates how in 1989 Trinidad and Tobago’s football united the country for the World Cup. Also Read - Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Best Quotes, Wishes, And Messages to Share With Your Favourite Mentor

This year, the theme for International Men’s Day is “Better health for men and boys” with the aim to make practical improvements to the health and wellbeing of the male population. Also Read - Mother Teresa's Death Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes About Kindness by The Nobel Prize Winner

This International Men’s Day, don’t forget to appreciate the men in your life and thank them with these thoughtful quotes, wishes:

-Men are a beautiful creation of God but they are not perfect, so it is normal that they have several errors, Happy Men’s Day

-A man is the most beautiful part of God’s creation who starts compromising at a very tender age. Happy International Men’s Day!

– It’s Time to Thank Men for All the Love and Support! Happy Men’s Day!

– To Be a Real Man Means to Know How to Face Your Mistakes, How to Forgive, Learn to Love, and Try to Help Everyone Who Needs You, Happy International Men’s Day.

– Thanks to the Strength, Support, and Love You Constantly Shower on Us. Happy International Men’s Day!

– Men are like steel. When they lose their temper, they lose their worth — Chuck Norris. Happy International Men’s Day!

-A real man does not care about what others think about him, he just does what he has to for the good of his family. Happy Men’s Day

– I can’t really fathom life without you. Thank you for making me the person I am today. Here’s wishing the most important man in my life a very Happy men’s Day.

– You made me realise my own worth by adding values to my dreams and aspirations. I couldn’t have asked for more. I thank God for making you a part of my life. A very Happy Men’s Day to the force that relentlessly nourishes me with goodness.

– I succeeded in my life because I had you behind me. You showed confidence in my abilities and it is you who have made my success possible. Though I can thank you until my last breath, here’s taking a lovely opportunity to thank you on International Men’s Day.

– A dad sustains a tyke to enable him to begin his life all the more vitally, he causes him turn into a ‘MAN’. Happy International Men’s Day!

– It’s a chivalrous activity when a man changes his life to spare the lives of other individuals. Cheerful Men’s Day.

-Today is the day of my loved ones the most in this world my charming father and my siblings he gave me, thank all of you for the incredible adore you give me

This day is celebrated in over 80 countries and is supported by many organisations worldwide, including UNESCO.