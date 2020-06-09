When it comes to health, it does not matter if you are young or old, male or female, as everyone’s well being is important. Each and every gender has a day or week dedicated to their health, and this week, we will be raising awareness about men’s health. As International Men’s Health Week 2020 gets set to begin, we take a look at its history and significance. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know All About The Day And Why it is Important

Men have health issues just like everybody else and can suffer from heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, depression, etc. Most of the health risks they face can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle like a healthy diet, regular exercise, not smoking, and drinking less. But they do face unique issues like prostate cancer and benign prostate enlargement.

History of International Men’s Health Week:

It all began at an international level in 2002, when representatives from six men's health organisations from around the world met at a meeting brought about by Men's Health Network. The meeting took place at the second World Congress on Men's Health in Vienna, Austria. The members resolved to work together to launch International Men's Health Week (IMHW). The week for the event falls in the week when Father's Day is also celebrated.

Significance of International Men’s Health Week:

The week honours the importance of the health and wellness of boys and men, and is also used for highlighting the importance of health care for male family members. During the week the public is educated about what can be done to improve the state of men’s health, while providing free health services to boys and men who usually do not receive such care.

Wear Blue For Men’s Health:

In order to mark the day, organisations and individuals usually wear blue to raise awareness about the importance of seeking regular checkups or education about testicular or prostate cancer and other issues that affect men.