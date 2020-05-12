The International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 to mark the contributions that the unsung heroes make to society while risking their lives to save others. They are angels in white coats and caps who spend most of the time with patients and give them hope to stay strong. Today, as the world deals with an unprecedented pandemic, the nurses among other healthcare workers are our frontline heroes. Also Read - Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Best Inspirational Quotes by 'Bard of Bengal' to Celebrate The Great Poet on His Birth Anniversary

On International Nurses Day, let's find a way to honour these warriors. This year, the theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is 'nursing the world to health' set by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). The focus is on telling the 'true value of nurses to the people of the world'. Let's give a grand salute and express gratitude to the brave nurses who are battling the deadly virus every day tirelessly. We share a series of messages and quotes to appreciate them for their constant services.

Take a look at International Nurses Day messages:

Nursing is not an easy job and those who dedicate their whole lives in this profession must be respected and celebrated! Happy Nurses Day!

Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

Happy International Nurses Day 2020! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! So always put a big smile on your face!

Dear, the way you have vowed to nurture the world with your empathy, kindness, and humanity is beyond all the praises! Happy Nurses Week!

Dear, You Have Touched Many Hearts, You Have Soothed So Many Pains With Your Skills. Thanks for Being So Kind and Dedicated in Your Job. Happy International Nurses Day to You.

Hands that turn caring into action, Touches that turn compassion into comfort, Smiles that turn love into healing. Happy Nurses Day 2020

Your tender care, love, and understanding have made a difference in the lives of so many. Hope you have the same smiling day as you make for others. Happy Nurses Day!

It is indeed a high blessing to be the first and the last to witness the beginning and end of life. Happy Nurses Day.