What could be more fun than heading out on a picnic with your family and friends on a bright sunny day. Whether it be dining at a picnic table or spreading a blanket on a grassy bank by a river or pond, it is always a fun time. Unfortunately with the COVID-19 pandemic on, there is no way that you could go out unless you stay in a remote area with plenty of picnic places. So on International Picnic Day 2020, lets instead enjoy the day with these few quotes and sayings. Also Read - International Picnic Day 2020: No Picnic Because of COVID-19? Have One in Your Backyard Instead

International Picnic Day 2020 is marked annually on June 18, and its true origins is unknown but it has been held since the end of the French Revolution and the Victorian Era. The main objective of the day is to encourage people to go outdoors, join others in merrymaking and form bonds.

Here are 8 quotes and sayings that describe what a picnic is or in some cases how it’s compared to life.

1. Unless you are at a picnic, life is no picnic. (Jane Wagner)

2. It wouldn’t be a picnic without the ants.

3. Dinner and a movie, forget that, I’d rather have a picnic and a waterfall. (Amanda Grace)

4. A picnic is a state of mind and can be made anywhere.

5. A picnic is more than eating a meal, it is a pleasurable state of mind. (DeeDee Stovel)

6. There are few things so pleasant as a picnic eaten in perfect comfort. (W. Somerset Maugham)

7. Life needs a few more polka dots and picnics.

8. You bring your own weather to a picnic.