Basking in the sun, reading a book or enjoying the chirping sounds of the birds would be some of the things people miss doing after staying at home for a long time due to the COVID-19 lockdown. And what about picnics? Those fun times when family and friends get together and travel to some scenic location with a picnic basket. Well, if going out is still not a possibility, why not have a picnic in your own backyard? As International Picnic Day 2020 nears, here are some tips on how you can still enjoy the day.

A bit about International Picnic Day, it is observed annually on June 18, and though its true origins is not known it can be traced back to the end of the French Revolution and the Victorian Era. A similar day that is held in the Northern Territory of Australia, is called Picnic Day and it is a public holiday that is held annually on the first Monday of August.

The main objective of International Picnic Day is to encourage people to go outdoors, see the sights, and enjoy the company of others. But since it is not possible to go out, you could opt to set up a picnic spread at your own home instead, which, if you have kids, would be the perfect idea to keep them occupied. In normal times, countries that do celebrate the day usually hold charity events and even school picnics.

Where You Can Hold Your Picnic:

If you have a huge backyard, you could set up a tent in the corner of the yard and have all the goodies ready in a basket. And if you have a small yard, well, just spread a blanket out on the grass and arrange everything on it. Be ready with ideas for games that you can play with the kids or as a family.

Nothing could be more fun for a kid than eating food while sitting on the floor. So if you do not have a yard at the back or front, you could just move your furniture around and create space to place a blanket or mat on the floor with all the goodies on it. It might not be as much fun as the outdoors, but at least you would be doing something different.

Even your terrace would work as a good place to have a picnic, all you would need is some shade and the same items as the above. You could even enjoy time on your own if you do not have kids, and read a book instead.