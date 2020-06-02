As humans, we have the right to live our lives the way we would want to, and while most times people do have the law on their side, there are certain sections of our society that do not. One such section involves sex workers, who have been denied their rights because of the work they do. With June 2 being marked as International Sex Workers Day, we take a look at the rights of sex workers. Also Read - Mumbai: Minor Girl Forced Into Prostitution by Mother, Raped by Brother

While the term sex work usually refers to prostitution, it, however, encompasses a number of other things like phone sex operators, adult video performers, dancers in strip clubs, webcam models, and other sexually-related services. Whatever be the job, around the world sex workers still do not have the same rights as every other human being doing a different job does.

There are laws against prostitution, pornography and others that would brand most of these sex workers as criminals, which is an infringement on their rights. They do not have basic rights, as the work they do, leaves them stigmatised and marginalised, and in a country where sex work is illegal, they cannot even seek legal help.

Most time, women and men are forced into sex work because it is their only way of earning a living, decriminalising what they do, would ensure they have the same rights as all other human beings do. It would at least help in tackling problems of them being exploited, abused or trafficked.

In countries where sex work is criminalised, sex workers are more vulnerable to violence, including rape, assault, and murder. They are seen as easy targets by attackers, who know that since their work is not deemed legal, they would not seek justice from the police.

Giving them equal rights as everyone else and decriminalising the work they do would not only help destigmatise them but also protect them. It would ensure that they have the same protection as everyone else under the law, and they would not face discrimination and be provided facilities like health care.