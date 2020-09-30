International Translation Day is celebrated annually on September 30 worldwide to pay a tribute to the work of translators around the globe, who play a significant role in breaking down the language barriers and help the bibliophiles enjoy the great literature from around the world. International Translation Day is celebrated on the feast day of St. Jerome, the patron saint who made the Bible accessible to a wide audience by translating it into Latin from the original Hebrew. Also Read - SSC Junior Hindi Tutor, Translator And Pradhayapak Exam to be Held on Sunday; Remember These Do's And Don'ts

History of International Translation Day

In 1991, the International Federation of Translators (FIT) came up with the idea of dedicating a day to translators worldwide and recognize their work. However, it took very long to declare September 30 as International Translation Day. In May of 2017, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for the same and did what was thought of doing in the 90s.

Significance of International Translation Day

The day aims at recognizing the important work of translators in helping nations to connect. Translators play a significant role in diplomatic engagements that not only prevent border disputes and foster peace but also help in the growth of the economy through globalization.

Theme For The International Translation Day 2020

“Finding the words for a world in crisis”. This is the theme for this year’s International Translation Day celebration. Through this theme, FIT has tried to highlight the importance of translators in the current scenario when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Interpreters and terminologists help in the management of the issue on an international scale.