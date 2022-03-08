Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day across the world. It is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace. The day is essentially celebrated in a bid to promote gender parity and acknowledge the achievements of women in almost every field. Be it science, technology, art, culture, entertainment or business, women are dominating almost every industry today. Women have also begun voicing their opinion, and making it clear that suppression is something they will no longer accept. It is time for a change, and women are leading this change. This makes it all the more important to thank them for the inspiration that they are in our lives.Also Read - International Women’s Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Everything You Need to Know

Without you the world is incomplete. Without you the heart feels empty. Let the world blossom with your smile. The way you have always done! Happy Women’s Day!

The willingness to listen,the patience to understand,the strength to support, the art to care & just to be there….That is the beauty of a lady! Happy Women’s Day!

This LIFE has no existence without a strong ally in WOMAN in every stage of life starting from Motherhood to wife, sister & finally a daughter! Happy Women’s Day!

There is no other friend like you. You are so thoughtful and caring and I wanted to thank you for making my life to become even brighter. Happy Women’s Day!

Every day I find you more and more beautiful. It’s the way you care, adds to your beauty. Today, on your special day, I promise that I will never ever look at the moon to get its warmth, because I have found my moon. Happy Women’s Day!

You are beautiful, delicate; compassionate yet the strongest person. I wish you get the kind of life you have ever dreamt for. I wish you could fly higher and get to your most loved dreams. Happy Women’s Day!

The way you listened to me,

The way you cared for me,

The way you shared my pain,

The way your kindness spread happiness in the moment,

I cannot find words to thank you!

Keep being the flower of the garden of my life

Happy Women’s Day

Woman’s day reminds me of the way you have made my life better with each passing day. Your small acts of love that have created big and better differences in my life. My life became better because you became my wife. Happy Women’s Day!

I think a while, when I smile,

It’s you, who has brought this smile,

From a long distance mile,

I am sending you a warm wish to delight,

With this I want to say that you are the most special person of your life!

Happy Women’s Day