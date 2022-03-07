Women is the future and the month of March celebrates that. March signifies Women’s History Month and celebrates International Women’s Day and recognises women’s achievement in cultural, political and socioeconomic. The day is a reminder gender equal world, a world that has no room for bias, stereotypes, differences and everyone is treated equally, celebrated and valued.Also Read - 10 Things Indian Women Should do to Protect Their Heart

History

As stated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, the International Women's Day had first emerged from the labour movements. This took at the turn of the 20th century across North America and Europe." The first National Woman's Day was observed in the United States on February 28 1909, which the Socialist Party of America dedicated in honour of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York where women protested against harsh working conditions. In 1917, women in Russia chose to protest and strike under the slogan "Bread and Peace" on the last Sunday in February (which fell on 8 March on the Gregorian calendar). Their movement ultimately led to the enactment of women's suffrage in Russia," writes UNESCO.

Significance

"International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment but also to critically reflect on those accomplishments and strive for a greater momentum towards gender equality worldwide. It is a day to recognize the extraordinary acts of women and to stand together, as a united force, to advance gender equality around the world," writes UNESCO.

Date And Theme

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. This year’s theme is about gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow that recognises and celebrated women and girls who are highlighting the issue of climate change, are taking the charge and leading. This year, the theme is to celebrate and honour them.