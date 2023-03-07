Home

International Women’s Day 2023: Best Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Wish A Happy Women’s Day

International Women's Day 2023: This day celebrates the achievements, importance and boldness of all women across the world, across fields.

International’s Women’s Day: A day that celebrates the essence of women, March 8 is every year is doused in colours of women empowerment and spreading awareness about gender equality. International women’s day is a day that recognises the achievements of women, spreads awareness about gender equality, need to come out of the gender bias in the society, spread messages about women rights, abuse against women. Apart from these everything and anything under the sun that pertains to women is celebrated on this day. International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

Here are some amazing messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook messages to share and convey your love and admiration for the loved women in your life.

There is no other friend like you. You are so thoughtful and caring and I wanted to thank you for making my life to become even brighter. Happy Women’s Day!

You are beautiful, delicate; compassionate yet the strongest person. I wish you get the kind of life you have ever dreamt for. I wish you could fly higher and get to your most loved dreams. Happy Women’s Day!

Without you the world is incomplete. Without you the heart feels empty. Let the world blossom with your smile. The way you have always done! Happy Women’s Day! The willingness to listen, the patience to understand, the strength to support, the art to care & just to be there….That is the beauty of a lady! Happy Women’s Day! Woman’s day reminds me of the way you have made my life better with each passing day. Your small acts of love that have created big and better differences in my life. My life became better because you became my wife. Happy Women’s Day! I think a while, when I smile,It’s you, who has brought this smile,From a long distance mile,I am sending you a warm wish to delight,With this I want to say that you are the most special person of your life!Happy Women’s Day The way you listened to me,The way you cared for me,The way you shared my pain,The way your kindness spread happiness in the moment,I cannot find words to thank you!Keep being the flower of the garden of my lifeHappy Women’s Day Every day I find you more and more beautiful. It’s the way you care, adds to your beauty. Today, on your special day, I promise that I will never ever look at the moon to get its warmth, because I have found my moon. Happy Women’s Day! The patience to listen,The willingness to understand,The power to care,A heart that can share,That is what makes you the most beautiful creature of this universe,Happy Women’s Day! A Very Happy Women’s Day to all the bold women out there! #GrowBold

