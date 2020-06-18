What happens when Peppa Pig and her friends do yoga? They learn how to relax. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: New Deadline For Video Contest Announced, Check Details to Know More

One morning, Peppa and her friends were at the playgroup when their teacher Madame Gazelle informed them about a visit by Miss Rabbit to teach them how to relax with yoga.

What's yoga, they ask. Madame Gazelle tells them that it is a way of relaxing. Soon Miss Rabbit arrives, greets Peppa and her friends with a namaste and teaches them yoga.

Sitting on mats with eyes closed they try several yoga postures and enjoy to their fullest.

“Peppa Loves Yoga” is a small illustrated book of 16 pages and is published by Penguin Random House imprint Ladybird Books to coincide with World Yoga Day on June 21.

Penguin Random House is bringing out another book on yoga for kids.

“Om the Yoga Dog: Fun and Easy Asanas for Happy Kids!” by Ira Trivedi is a mindful book aimed at helping children and adults get adjusted to this new normal being experienced now, the publishers said.

Aimed at tiny tots (and their adults), this fun book teaches yoga asanas with the help of step-by-step illustrations so that children can develop flexibility, strength, inner peace and mindfulness.

Along with Om, who teaches asanas like Surya Namaskar and roaring lion, there are also Prana the frog who teaches pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom, and Moksha the elephant who teaches mindfulness exercises like yoga Nidra.

“In this book, we focus on asanas, but the benefits of yoga transcend the physical. The ultimate benefits of the practice are the concentration, focus and willpower that a young yogi develops,” says Trivedi.