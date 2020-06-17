When it comes to health, people can go to any lengths to ensure that they stay healthy, and it involves trying out various methods to get the results. While some go for medicines, others opt to try out different health diets, exercises and yoga. As International Yoga Day 2020 approaches, we take a look at the history, significance of the day and the theme chosen for this year. Also Read - Coronavirus: Death Toll Nears 10000-mark, PM Modi Discusses Pandemic With Chief Ministers | Top Developments

Yoga is a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices that originated in India, with roots linking it to pre-vedic Indian traditions. The ultimate goal of the practice is Moksha or liberation, and in the classical Astanga yoga system, it is to achieve the state of Samadhi. Also Read - ‘Worrying Silence’: P Chidambaram Says Why PM Modi Not Saying a Word on Ladakh Standoff

History of International Yoga Day:

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), made a proposal for an International Yoga Day to be held on June 21. In his speech, Modi stated that Yoga embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. Following the proposal, the UNGA held informal consultations on the draft resolution and came to an agreement. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Likely to Skip Virtual Meeting With PM Modi on Wednesday: Report

Significance of International Yoga Day:

Since 2015, the day has been celebrated annually all over the world on June 21 with an aim to bring about awareness about the health benefits of yoga and its various practices. Its aim is also to educate people about the physical, mental and spiritual benefits one can derive from practicing it. PM Modi had proposed the date June 21 as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special importance in many parts of the world.

Theme For International Yoga Day 2020:

This year with the COVID-19 pandemic still very much around, there will be virtual celebrations all day long. So the theme that has been chosen, ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’, is very apt for it. There are a number of events scheduled and people will be able to join the celebrations online from 7 am onward on June 21.