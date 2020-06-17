India and the world are gearing up for International Yoga Day 2020, and though the usual celebrations won’t be witnessed this year due to the ongoing pandemic, there is still plenty to do online. People can join in the celebrations by taking part in the video blogging contest, and for those who thought the deadline for it is over, think again, as it has been extended by popular demand. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: How COVID-19 Lockdown Pushed Growth of Online Yoga And Classes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 31, 2020, during his monthly Mann Ki Baat address to the nation, called upon one and all to participate in the ‘My Life, My Yoga’ video blogging contest. The contest was jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: History And Significance And The Theme Chosen For This Year

The focus of the contest is on the transformative impact of Yoga on the lives of the individuals, and it was added as one of the activities to commemorate the 6th International Day of Yoga (IDY). Submission of entries for the contest was to stop on June 15, 2020 but due to the increase in demand for extension of the date from India and abroad, it was extended to June 21, 2020 to coincide with the day.

As per the Ministry of Ayush website, the contest will run in two legs with the first leg consisting of country-wise video blogging contests, wherein the winners will be selected at the country level. In the second leg, global prize winners will be selected from the winners from different countries.

Participants will have to submit their entries under three categories, namely, the youth (aged under 18), the adults (above 18 years) and Yoga professionals, separately for males and females. Indian contestants who win will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50K and Rs 25K as 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize, and at the global level, the prize is US$2500, US$1500, US$1,000.

To enter the contest, participants are required to upload a 3 minutes duration video of 3 Yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra) and include a short message on the influence of Yogic practices in their lives. For more details on the rules and regulations of the contest, you could log on to https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga/ministryofayush/1591766900.pdf and see where you can upload the video. Detailed guidelines for participation can also be found on the Yoga Portal of the Ministry of AYUSH.