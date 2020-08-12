The youth are the life of a nation on whose shoulders rest the responsibility of taking care of the future. The youth are an essential part of society and their all round development is important for the progress of a country and of humankind. As a reminder, August 12 is marked as International Youth Day, and here we take a look at the history and significance of the day and the theme for this year. Also Read - India Says it Has Been a 'Victim Cross-border Terrorism' After China Raises Kashmir at UNSC Debate

The United Nations General Assembly had in 1965, in resolution 2037 (XX), endorsed the Declaration on the Promotion among Youth of the Ideals of Peace, Mutual Respect and Understanding between Peoples. Both the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council from 1965 to 1975 emphasised three basic themes in the field of youth: participation, development and peace. Also Read - Nepal to Send New Map to India, United Nations; Here's Why The World Body Won't Recognise it

History of International Youth Day:

As per the United Nations, the idea for an International Youth Day had been proposed by the young people who gathered in Vienna, Austria during the session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations System in 1991. A resolution proclaiming August 12 as International Youth Day was adopted by the first session of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in 1998. The day was designated by the United Nations in 1999 after the adoption of Resolution 54/120, and the first International Youth Day was observed on August 12, 2000. Also Read - 'Want to Work as Human Rights Officer': Aligarh Mechanic's Son Tops at US High School

Significance of International Youth Day:

The day is important as it highlights the issues that the youth face and bring them to the notice of the international community. It also draws attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth, and celebrates the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

Theme of International Youth Day 2020:

The theme for this year is Youth Engagement for Global Action, and it seeks to highlight how the engagement of youth at the local, national and global levels can enrich national and multilateral institutions and processes.