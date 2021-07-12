Jagannath Puri Yatra 2021: The annual Rath Yatra festival which takes place in Puri, Odisha starts on July 12. All arrangements for the festival are complete and priests, workers are geared up to celebrate one of the biggest Rath yatras of the year. The 10-day festival usually sees a huge number of devotees thronging the place, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will take place without the participation of devotees, just like last year.Also Read - Rare Honey Badger Spotted in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, Triggers Panic Among Villagers

The Jagannath Temple administration on Friday informed that like the previous year, this year’s Ratha Yatra festival would be organised without the participation of devotees and in strict adherence to safety protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to ANI. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For 6 Days Next Week | Complete List Here

Samarth Verma, Puri district collector said devotees can witness the festival on their Television sets as the government has planned to give free-of-cost feed to different channels and web portals, DNA reported. Also Read - Odisha Approves 5 Major Industrial Projects of Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore, Steel-Making Capacity to be Doubled

The Rath Yatra or Chariot Festival that is held in Puri is very famous and is known as the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. It is a Hindu festival held in the months of June or July and has become popular not only in India but the world over. It is an event that commemorates the annual visit of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple.

The report further said that the state government has deployed 65 platoons of force along with senior officers to look after the security arrangements for the festival. RK Sharma, Additional Director General (law and order), on Saturday said, “All preparations for the festival have been made. Arrangement from the police administration has also been done. A detailed plan to ensure foolproof security has been chalked out.”

Earlier on Sunday, the district administration has imposed a curfew from 8 PM for two days. The administration has completely restricted activities excluding medical emergencies across the 3-km long Grand Road from Shree Jagannath Temple to Sri Gunducha Temple.

For emergency services during the Rath Yatra, the Grand Road will be transformed into a Green zone. No shop or essential activity will be allowed on Grand Road. Only those with duty passes for Rath Yatra will be allowed.