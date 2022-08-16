Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is an annual Hindu festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees pour milk over the idol of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. This is celebrated on the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of July-August Sravana in India.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: When is Krishna Janmashtami? Is it on August 18 or 19? Know Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details Inside

Devotees of Lord Sri Krishna celebrate their Lord’s birth day with great pomp and show. Many of them observe a fast and perform poojas in temples and at home. Other devotees take part in activities such as ‘Jhankis,’ matka breaking competitions, singing, and dancing. On this occasion, let us talk about some of the things that were important to kanha Ji. Devotees generally offer these things to win his heart. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Vrat Rules: Dos And Don'ts to Follow While Fasting on Krishna Janmashtami

As Janmashtami is around the corner, Take a look at 5 things that symbolizes Lord Krishna:

Peacock Feather

Lord Krishna wears a peacock feather in his crown. As per hindu tradition, it is believed that peacock feathers are very fond to Kanha Ji. If you look at a depiction of Lord Sri Krishna, you will notice a Mor Pankh on the Lord’s head. Various stories explain why the Lord chose the peacock feather. Whatever the story, there is no doubt that Mor Pankh was a favourite thing to Lord Krishna. Also Read - 'If BJP Can Hold Rallies, Shiv Sena Can Stage Protests, Why Can't Youth Celebrate Janmashtami?' Questions MNS Leader

Butter (Makhan)

In mythology, Lord Krishna is said to have loved Makhan since he was a child. As per stories he used to eat after stealing butter and mishri (rock sugar) from his neighbour homes. This is why Makhan-mishri is offered to Lord Krishna on Janmasthmai. Lord Sri Krishna is commonly referred to as ‘Makhan Chor. To this day, any pooja performed to please Ladu Gopal is considered incomplete unless butter is offered.

Modak

Laddu, also known as Modak, is a sweet dish. Lord Krishna is said to be in love with Laddu. As a result, He is also known as Laddu Gopal.

Cows

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Krishna spent a lot of his childhood serving cows. He would take them into the woods to feed them and then return them home in the evening. Many of the Lord’s childhood leelas took place in the presence of the cattle raised by his family. This is why the Bhog offered to Laddu Gopal is made with cow’s ghee.

Flute or Bansuri

It is believed that Lord Krishna used to love only Radha and his flute, more than any other people or things in his life. It was his flute skills which attracted his love to him. This is why he used to keep the flute always with him. The bansuri is revered as Lord Krishna’s celestial instrument, and it is frequently associated with Krishna’s Rasa lila dance.