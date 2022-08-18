Janmashtami 2022 Chappan Bhog: One of the most popular and widely observed festivals in India is Krishna Janmashtami, which is mostly observed by Hindu followers. People prepare a list of 56 special foods for Lord Krishna on this day, also known as Chappan Bhog. The meal depicts the people’s unwavering devotion to Krishna. These 56 blog entries, which include a variety of drinks, cereal, fruits and dry fruits, and sweets, are thought to be Lord Krishna’s favourites by his devotees.Also Read - Janmashtami Special Recipes 2022: Almond Salad to Kashmiri Naan Bread, Best Food Items to Celebrate Shri Krishna Janm Mahotsav

Chappan Bhog

On Janmashtami, devotees create 56 various types of prasadas and present them to Lord Krishna (Credit: Pakwan by Miya Biwi/Instagram)

Why Does Chappan Bhog Consist of 56 Items?

In order to keep Lord Indra, the god of storms and rain, happy and grant them timely rain and a healthy harvest, the farmers of Vrindavan used to feed him lavish meals. Little Krishna thought that this method was unjust to farmers. He ordered them to discontinue serving this food. Lord Indra became enraged by the lack of a lavish feast and unleashed a hailstorm on the tiny village of Vrindavan.

It rained nonstop for days, which caused a flood. Lord Krishna summoned everyone to Govardhan Parvat and hoisted it on this tiny finger so that everyone may seek shelter beneath it to prevent drowning. He held the mountain immobile for seven days till Lord Indra realized his error and stopped the rain.

Lord Krishna went seven days without eating even a single grain of food. He supposedly consumed eight servings each day on average. In order to show their thanks, the people of Vrindavan prepared 56 dishes (8 dishes x 7 days) and presented them to him at the conclusion of the seventh day.

Here is a List of 56 Food Items Included in the Bhog:

  1. Makkhan mishri
  2. Kheer
  3. Rasgulla
  4. Jeera ladoo
  5. Jalebi
  6. Rabri
  7. Malpua
  8. Mohanbhog
  9. Moong dal ka halwa
  10. Ghewar
  11. Peda
  12. Cashews
  13. Almonds
  14. Pistachios
  15. Elaichi
  16. Panchamrut
  17. Shakkarpaara
  18. Mathri
  19. Chutney
  20. Murabba
  21. Mango
  22. Banana
  23. Grapes
  24. Apple
  25. Plum
  26. Raisins
  27. Pakoda
  28. Saag
  29. Curd
  30. Rice
  31. Dal
  32. Kadi
  33. Chila
  34. Papad
  35. Khichadi
  36. Brinjal
  37. Bottle gourd
  38. Poori
  39. Tikkis
  40. Dalia
  41. Ghee
  42. Honey
  43. Butter
  44. Malai
  45. Kachori
  46. Roti
  47. Coconut water
  48. Almond milk
  49. Butter Milk
  50. Shikanji
  51. Channa
  52. Sweet Rice
  53. Bhujia
  54. Supaari
  55. Saunf
  56. Paan

They are all ordered in a specific order, with milk things coming first, then salty goods, and finally sweets.

