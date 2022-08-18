Janmashtami 2022 Chappan Bhog: One of the most popular and widely observed festivals in India is Krishna Janmashtami, which is mostly observed by Hindu followers. People prepare a list of 56 special foods for Lord Krishna on this day, also known as Chappan Bhog. The meal depicts the people’s unwavering devotion to Krishna. These 56 blog entries, which include a variety of drinks, cereal, fruits and dry fruits, and sweets, are thought to be Lord Krishna’s favourites by his devotees.Also Read - Janmashtami Special Recipes 2022: Almond Salad to Kashmiri Naan Bread, Best Food Items to Celebrate Shri Krishna Janm Mahotsav

Why Does Chappan Bhog Consist of 56 Items?

In order to keep Lord Indra, the god of storms and rain, happy and grant them timely rain and a healthy harvest, the farmers of Vrindavan used to feed him lavish meals. Little Krishna thought that this method was unjust to farmers. He ordered them to discontinue serving this food. Lord Indra became enraged by the lack of a lavish feast and unleashed a hailstorm on the tiny village of Vrindavan.

It rained nonstop for days, which caused a flood. Lord Krishna summoned everyone to Govardhan Parvat and hoisted it on this tiny finger so that everyone may seek shelter beneath it to prevent drowning. He held the mountain immobile for seven days till Lord Indra realized his error and stopped the rain.

Lord Krishna went seven days without eating even a single grain of food. He supposedly consumed eight servings each day on average. In order to show their thanks, the people of Vrindavan prepared 56 dishes (8 dishes x 7 days) and presented them to him at the conclusion of the seventh day.

Here is a List of 56 Food Items Included in the Bhog:

Makkhan mishri Kheer Rasgulla Jeera ladoo Jalebi Rabri Malpua Mohanbhog Moong dal ka halwa Ghewar Peda Cashews Almonds Pistachios Elaichi Panchamrut Shakkarpaara Mathri Chutney Murabba Mango Banana Grapes Apple Plum Raisins Pakoda Saag Curd Rice Dal Kadi Chila Papad Khichadi Brinjal Bottle gourd Poori Tikkis Dalia Ghee Honey Butter Malai Kachori Roti Coconut water Almond milk Butter Milk Shikanji Channa Sweet Rice Bhujia Supaari Saunf Paan

They are all ordered in a specific order, with milk things coming first, then salty goods, and finally sweets.

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Janmashtami 2022