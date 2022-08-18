Janmashtami is celebrated across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees pour milk over the idol of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. This is celebrated on the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of July-August Sravana in India. Temples in Mathura and Vrindavan are dolled up and decorated with flowers and other colourful decorations to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Auspicious Day For Gold And Property Investments, Important For Couples Trying to Conceive - Experts Speak!

Lord Krishna is believed to be born at midnight in Mathura and grew up in Vrindavan. Since he was believed to be born at midnight, people place idols of baby Krishna in a cradle after bathing, decorating and starting the Janmashtami celebrations. On this day, people perform puja and worship the god's idol. Here are some Janmashtami decoration ideas for your temple that you can use:

6 Creative DIY Ideas to Decorate Your Krishna Temple at Home

Krishna Cradle (Jhoola): Janmashtami is incomplete without newborn Krishna's cradle, also known as the jhoola. A metal statue depicting Krishna and Godess Radha as a child. A little flute should be placed next to Shri Krishna's statue. Instead of buying a Jhula this Janmashtami, try making one with your own hands.

Radha-Krishna: It’s Lord Krishna’s birthday, so dress both Krishna and Radha in beautiful clothes. Radha is also a part of the puja, so dress the goddess in new clothes as well. Dress them up with ornaments, garlands, and bright clothing. The love story of Radha and Krishna is eternal. So, decorate both the idols with vibrant outfits and flowers.

Re-create Vrindavan Temple: Create a Krishna village scene around the temple. To create the village environment, you can use artificial trees, small houses, cow toys, and other items. Make a rangoli in front of the temple.

Janmashtami Prints: Door hangings are also appealing. These door hangings are usually printed with beautiful Janmashtami prints. You can use them at the entrance to your prayer room to make it look nice from the outside as well. The doors can also be decorated with Krishna images and other materials.

Makhan Matki: We all know that Lord Krishna adores makhan (butter), so it is an essential part of Janmashtami decoration. Take a matki (pot) and paint it vibrant colours. You can also add glass and glitter to it. You can also buy or make a bansuri (flute) at home. Place the matki in your temple and fill it with makhan.

Govardhan Mountain: According to Hindu mythology, the Govardhan Parvat played an important role in Shri Krishna’s life when Indradev was offended, resulting in extremely bad weather. The mountain is regarded as a symbol of protection and a source of necessities. You can recreate the scene simply by constructing a hill out of cardboard or thermocol sheets and place it on the finger of your Krishna idol.