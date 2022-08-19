Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Updates: Preparations are in full swing in temples across the country as they are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami today. Devotees flocked to temples in Mathura as Janmashtami 2022 celebrations began on Thursday evening. The temples have been decorated with colourful lights as chants of “Jai Shree Krishna” reverberated across the city. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. At ISKCON temple in Noida, people are gathering to have a glimpse of morning arti. In Kerala’s Kozhikode, devotees, along with children, took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Janmashtami celebrations across the country.Also Read - Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Visit ISKCON Temple to Celebrate Janmashtami | SEE PICTURES

