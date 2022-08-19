Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Updates: Preparations are in full swing in temples across the country as they are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami today. Devotees flocked to temples in Mathura as Janmashtami 2022 celebrations began on Thursday evening. The temples have been decorated with colourful lights as chants of “Jai Shree Krishna” reverberated across the city. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. At ISKCON temple in Noida, people are gathering to have a glimpse of morning arti. In Kerala’s Kozhikode, devotees, along with children, took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Janmashtami celebrations across the country.Also Read - Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Visit ISKCON Temple to Celebrate Janmashtami | SEE PICTURES

Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 3:10 PM IST

  • 3:02 PM IST

    Janmashtami LIVE: Panchamrit recipe for Ingredients (for eight servings)

    Milk: 1 cup
    Dahi/ curd: 1 cup
    Desi Ghee: 2 tablespoon
    Honey: 2 tablespoon
    Sugar: 2 tablespoon
    Tulsi leaves/ basil: 3-4

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: Should you buy gold or invest in property on this day? Numerologists reveal how Shri Krishna Janmashtami is superbly important for the couple trying to have a child. Read more here

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: 4 Special Things of Kanha Ji To Offer During Krishna Janmashtami Puja


    -Butter

    -Peacock Feather

    -Modak

    -Flute or Bansuri
  • 12:57 PM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: 7 injured while forming pyramid during Dahi Handi | “2 Govinda Pathaks injured while forming the pyramid during dahihandi2022. Out of them, 5 received treatment and were discharged while 7 are hospitalized and their condition is stable,” BMC said.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: Suresh Raina wishes everyone on Lord Krishna’s birthday

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022 – From Rs 55 Lakh to Ticket to Spain: ‘Dahi Handi Prize Pyramid’ Touches New High This Year | Event organisers which mostly comprises political parties have been upping the ante as the prize money announced ranges between Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 55 lakh. Read more here

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: ‘Shobha yatra’ taken out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022 LIVE: Sadhguru greets everyone on Lord Krishna’s birthday

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Janmashtami 2022: Girls participate in Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai