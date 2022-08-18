Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami, one of India’s most significant holidays, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu. The celebration is fervently observed all around the nation. Since Krishna is believed to have been born around midnight, August 18 and 19 will be designated as the celebration dates this year.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Auspicious Day For Gold And Property Investments, Important For Couples Trying to Conceive - Experts Speak!

Here Are 108 Names of Lord Krishna to Bring Love And Success:

1) Achala – God Without Any Change

2) Achyuta – Infallible Lord

3) Adbhutah – Wonderful God

4) Adidev – The Lord of the Lords

5) Aditya – The Son of Aditi

6) Ajanma – One Who Is Limitless and Endless

7) Ajaya – The Conqueror of Life and Death

8) Akshara – Indestructible Lord

9) Amrit – Elixir

10) Anandsagar – Compassionate Lord

11) Ananta – The Endless Lord

12) Anantajit – Ever Victorious Lord

13) Anaya – One Who Has No Leader

14) Aniruddha – One Who Cannot Be Obstructed

15) Aparajeet – The Lord Who Cannot Be Defeated

16) Avyukta – One Who Is As Clear As Crystal

17) Balgopal – The Child Krishna,

18) Chaturbhuj- Four-Armed Lord

19) Danavendra- Granter of Boons

20) Dayalu – Repository of Compassion

21) Dayanidhi – The Compassionate Lord

22) Devadidev- The God of the Gods

23) Devakinandan – Son of Mother Devaki

24) Devesh – Lord of the Lords

25) Dharmadhyaksha – The Lord OF Dharma

26) Dravin- The One Who Has no Enemies

27) Dwarkapati- Lord of Dwarka

28) Gopal – One Who Plays With the Cowherds, the Gopas

29) Gopalpriya – Lover of Cowherds

30) Govinda – One Who Pleases the Cows, the Land and the Entire Nati

31) Ganeshwar – The Lord of Knowledge

32) Hari – The Lord of Nature

33) Hiranyagarbha – The All-Powerful Creator

34) Hrishikesh- The Lord of All Senses

35) Jagadguru- Preceptor of the Universe

36) Jagadisha – Protector of All

37) Jagannath – Lord of the Universe

38) Janardhana – One Who Bestows Boons on One And All

39) Jayantah – Conqueror of All Enemies

40) Jvotiraaditya – The Resplendence of the Sun

41) Kamalnath – The Lord of Goddess Lakshmi

42) Kamalnayan – The Lord with Lotus-Shaped Eyes

43) Kamsantak – Slayer of Kamsa

44) Kanjalochana – The Lotus-Eyed God

45) Keshava – One Who Has Long, Black Matted Locks

46) Krishna – Dark-Complexioned Lord

47) Lakshmikantam – The Lord of Goddess Lakshmi

48) Lokadhyaksha – Lord of All the Three Worlds

49) Madan – The Lord of Love

50) Madhava – Knowledge Filled God

51) Madhusudan – Slayer of Demon Madhu

52)Mahendra – Lord of Indira

53) Manmohan – All Pleasing Lord

54) Manohar – Beautiful Lord

55) Mayur – The Lord Who Has a Peacock Feathered-Crest

56) Mohan – All Attractive God

57) Murali – The Flute Playing Lord

58) Murlidhar – One Who Holds the Flute

59) Murlimanohar – The Flute Playing God

60) Nandakumara – Son of Nanda

61) Nandgopala – The Son Of Nand

62) Narayana – The Refuge Of Everyone

63) Navaneethachora – Makan Chor

64) Niranjana – The Unblemished Lord

65) Nirguna – Without Any Properties

66) Padmahasta – One Who Has Hands Like Lotus

67) Padmanabha – The Lord Who Has A Lotus Shaped Navel

68) Parabrahmana – The Supreme Absolute Truth

69) Paramatma-Lord Of All Beings

70) Parampurush – Supreme Personality

71) Parthasarthi – Charioteer of Partha or Arjuna

72) Prajapati – Lord Of All Creatures

73) Punyah- Supremely Pure

74) Purshottam- The Supreme Soul

75) Ravilochana – One Who Eye Is the Sun

76) Sahasraakash- Thousand-Eyed God

77) Sahasrajit – One Who Vanquishes Thousands

78) Sakshi- All Witnessing Lord

79) Sanatana – The Eternal Lord

80) Sarvajana – Omniscient Lord

81) Sarvapalaka- Protector of All

82) Sarveshwar- Lord of All Gods

83) Satyavachana – One Who Speaks Only the Truth

84) Satyavrata – The Truth Dedicated Lord

85) Shantah – Peaceful Lord

86) Shreshta – The Most Glorious Lord

87) Shrikanta- Beautiful Lord

88) Shyam – Dark-Complexioned Lord

89) Shyamsundara – Lord of Beautiful Evenings

90) Sudarshana – Handsome Lord

91) Sumedha- Intelligent Lord

92) Suresham – Lord of All Demi-Gods

93) Swargapati – Lord of Heavens

94) Trivikrama – Conqueror of All The Three Worlds

95) Upendra – Brother of Indra

96) Vaikunthanatha – The Heavenly Abode

97) Vardhamaanah – The Formless Lord

98) Vasudev – All Prevailing Lord

99) Vishnu-All Prevailing Lord

100) Vishwadakshinah – Skilful and Efficient Lord

101) Vishwakarma – Creator of the Universe

102) Vishwamurti – Of the Form of the Entire Universe

103) Vishwarupa – One Who Displays the Universal Form

104) Vishwatma- Soul of the Universe

105) Vrishaparvaa – God of Dharma

106) Yadavendra – King of the Yadav

107) Yogi- The Supreme Master

108) Yoginampati – God of Yogis

On this day, people fast in order to appease Lord Krishna. On the day of Janmashtami, it is stated that if 108 times the name of Lord Krishna is recited, worshippers will be liberated from all difficulties. Many gains come from chanting Hare Krishna, including protection from foes, excellent health, success in financial endeavours, and more.