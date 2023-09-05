Home

Festivals Events

Janmashtami 2023: Chappan Bhog Include THESE 56 Food Items To Offer Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2023: Chappan Bhog Include THESE 56 Food Items To Offer Lord Krishna

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2023, devotees prepare 56 food items for Lord Krishna, also known as Chappan Bhog.

Janmashtami holds a lot of importance in Hindu culture as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is celebrated by Krishna devotees from all over the world. The devotees prepare 56 food items consisting of numerous drinks, cereal, fruits, dry fruits, and sweets to offer Lord Krishna as Bhog generally known as Chappan Bhog. The efforts and love devotees put in preparing these 56 items show their immense devotion towards Lord Krishna.

Trending Now

Significance of Chappan Bhog in Janmashtami

It is said that one day Lord Indra, the god of rain and thunder started incessant rainfall due to his ire in Gokul, the native village of Lord Krishna causing floods and destruction. In order to protect the population Lord Krishna held the entire Govardhan Mountain on the tip of his small finger and provided shelter to everyone.

You may like to read

People believed that he held the mountain for 7 days which is truly a miracle that is remembered even today. Lord Indra in the end finally surrendered his ego at Lord Krishna’s feet and the life gets back to normal in Gokul. As Krishna missed his 8 daily meals for 7 days, the villagers out of gratefulness and love promised to offer him a feast of 56 items. Since then, 56 food items become favorable to appease deities for ages.

Listed Below are 56 Food Items Included In the Chappan Bhog

1-Makkhan mishri

2-Kheer

3-Rasgulla

4-Jeera ladoo

5-Jalebi

6-Rabri

7-Malpua

8-ohanbhog

9-Moong dal ka halwa

10-Ghewar

11-Peda

12-Cashews

13-Almonds

14-Pistachios

15-Elaichi

16-Panchamrut

17-Shakkarpaara

18-Mathri

19-Chutney

20-Murabba

21-Mango

22-Banana

23-Grapes

24-Apple

25-Plum

26-Raisins

27-Pakoda

28-Saag

29-Curd

30-Rice

31-Dal

32-Kadi

33-Chila

34-Papad

35-Khichadi

36-Brinjal

37-Bottle gourd

38-Poori

39-Tikkis

40-Dalia

41-Ghee

42-Honey

43-Butter

44-Malai

45-Kachori

46-Roti

47-Coconut water

48-Almond milk

49-Butter Milk

50-Shikanji

51-Channa

52-Sweet Rice

53-Bhujia

54-Supaari

55-Saunf

56-Paan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES