By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Janmashtami 2023: Chappan Bhog Include THESE 56 Food Items To Offer Lord Krishna
On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2023, devotees prepare 56 food items for Lord Krishna, also known as Chappan Bhog.
Janmashtami holds a lot of importance in Hindu culture as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is celebrated by Krishna devotees from all over the world. The devotees prepare 56 food items consisting of numerous drinks, cereal, fruits, dry fruits, and sweets to offer Lord Krishna as Bhog generally known as Chappan Bhog. The efforts and love devotees put in preparing these 56 items show their immense devotion towards Lord Krishna.
Trending Now
Significance of Chappan Bhog in Janmashtami
It is said that one day Lord Indra, the god of rain and thunder started incessant rainfall due to his ire in Gokul, the native village of Lord Krishna causing floods and destruction. In order to protect the population Lord Krishna held the entire Govardhan Mountain on the tip of his small finger and provided shelter to everyone.
You may like to read
People believed that he held the mountain for 7 days which is truly a miracle that is remembered even today. Lord Indra in the end finally surrendered his ego at Lord Krishna’s feet and the life gets back to normal in Gokul. As Krishna missed his 8 daily meals for 7 days, the villagers out of gratefulness and love promised to offer him a feast of 56 items. Since then, 56 food items become favorable to appease deities for ages.
Listed Below are 56 Food Items Included In the Chappan Bhog
1-Makkhan mishri
2-Kheer
3-Rasgulla
4-Jeera ladoo
5-Jalebi
6-Rabri
7-Malpua
8-ohanbhog
9-Moong dal ka halwa
10-Ghewar
11-Peda
12-Cashews
13-Almonds
14-Pistachios
15-Elaichi
16-Panchamrut
17-Shakkarpaara
18-Mathri
19-Chutney
20-Murabba
21-Mango
22-Banana
23-Grapes
24-Apple
25-Plum
26-Raisins
27-Pakoda
28-Saag
29-Curd
30-Rice
31-Dal
32-Kadi
33-Chila
34-Papad
35-Khichadi
36-Brinjal
37-Bottle gourd
38-Poori
39-Tikkis
40-Dalia
41-Ghee
42-Honey
43-Butter
44-Malai
45-Kachori
46-Roti
47-Coconut water
48-Almond milk
49-Butter Milk
50-Shikanji
51-Channa
52-Sweet Rice
53-Bhujia
54-Supaari
55-Saunf
56-Paan
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.