Janmashtami Fasting 2023: Check Vrat Timings, Puja Muhurat to Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday

On Krishna Janmashtami, people observe a 24-hour fast and then break with bhog (prasad) at midnight after praying to Lord Krishna. Know vrat timings, muhurat, rituals to follow on Lord Krishna's birthday.

Janmashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival commemorated every year with great fanfare and enthusiasm. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and is also called Shrikrishna, Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnasthami and Gokulashtami. This year, the holy festival will be observed on September 6 and 7. It is marked with variety of rituals and festivities, of which fasting is the most prominent. Devotees fast to seek blessings of Lord Krishna and pray for wealth, health and a good life. People observe a 24-hour fast and then break with bhog cooked for the god at midnight after praying to Lord Krishna.

What is The Time of Fasting on Janmashtami?

People who follow Vaishna will observe the fast on September 6, and those who follow Ballabh will observe the fast on September 7. Devotees can observe Janmashtami’s Parana 2023 after 12:42 am. Those who break the fast at the end of Ashtami Tithi will perform Parana after 4.14 pm on September 7. Also, this year, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on Thursday, Septemeber 7.

Shubh Muhurat For Pooja on Krishna Janmashtami 2023

According to Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat for Janmashtami is:

Nishita Puja Time: 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM (7 September)

Laddu Gopal Pooja Muhurat: 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM

Parana Time: 4:14 PM (7 September)

Rituals And Puja Vidhi

On the ocassion of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees must take bath early in the morning and visit the temple, seek bleesings of Lord Krishna, cook meals and decorate their houses and idols of little Krishna. Then place the idol of Lord Krishna on the palna/jhoola and if you do not have a swing, place it on a wooden platform decorated with Rangoli. Offer bhog items that include white butter, sweets, makhan and fruits. Also, few flowers and tulsi leaves with incense sticks or dhoop. Then chant mantras and do puja to seek blessings and love of Lord Krishna

