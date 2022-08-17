Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti which marks the birth of lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu is celebrated by Hindus around the world.The festival is celebrated every year on the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of July-August Sravana in India. However, this year, there is a lot of confusion regarding whether the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, August 18 or Friday, August 19, 2022. According to the Vedic Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin from 9:21 pm on August 18 and will end at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022 so it will be celebrated on both days while the Nishith Puja time begins from 12:02 am on August 18 and ends at 12:48 pm on the same day.Also Read - Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura: Preparations On From Last 2 Months; Festival to Generate Business of Over Rs 500 Cr

Janmashtmi Celebration Time Across Different Places in India

1. Mathura: Krishna was believed to be born in the Vrindava-Mathura area, and the festival is widely celebrated with great pomp and show there. Krishna’s home town will celebrate Janmashtami on both days. On August 19 2022, Banke Bihari Temple, Dwarkadhish, and Shri Krishna Janmasthan will host a special celebration of the birth anniversary.

2. Dwaraka (Gujarat): In Dwarka, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 19. The Nishit Puja time -begins from 12:36 AM to 01:20 AM on August 19. And Dahi Handi will also be celebrated on Friday.

3. New Delhi: Delhi-NCR will also celebrate the festival on Friday i.e August 19. The muhurat time is 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM on August 19.

4. Kolkata: In Kolkata the muhurat timings fall on both dates and so it will be celebrated on both 18th and 19th August. The the Nishit Puja time -begins from 11:18 PM to 12:03 AM.

5. Mumbai: Maharashtra also sees joyous celebrations of this festival as people enact Krishna’s childhood endeavours to steal butter and curd from earthen pots also known as Dahi Handi.

According to ISKCON, Janmashtami is to be celebrated on August 19. The Nishit Puja time begins from 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM on August 19 .

Lord Krishna is believed to be the most powerful soul and incarnations of the Lord Vishnu who symbolizes win over evil as in the Bhagavad Gita. Every year the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great fervor and zeal in India in August or September.