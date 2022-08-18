India celebrates Krishna Janmashtami in a variety of ways to commemorate Lord Krishna’s birth. While this festival is nothing short of a fiesta for some, it is more about religious rituals for others. So, in order to heighten the festive atmosphere on this special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we thought we’d share a few quick and intriguing recipes. Chef Manish Mehrotra shared some easy to make delicious recipes to enhance your festive mood.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Chappan Bhog: List of 56 Food Items to Offer Lord Krishna
1. Almond And Cauliflower Rice Salad
Almond and Cauliflower Rice Salad
Ingredients:
- Almond with skin 1 cup
- Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups
- Sea salt to taste
- Black pepper powder ½ tsp
- Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp
- Lemon juice 2 tsp
- Chopped root ginger 1 tsp
- Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
- Cumin seed ½ tsp
- Olive oil 2 tbsp
Method:
- Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled
- In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds
- Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender
- Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper
- Add roasted slivered almonds to it and serve fluffy textured pulao
2. Almond And Amarnath Kebab
Almond And Amarnath Kebab
Ingredients:
- Whole almond ¼ cup
- Amaranth flour ½ cup
- Almond flour ½ cup
- Chopped ginger 2 tsp
- Chopped garlic 1 tsp
- Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
- Chopped red onions 3 tbsp
- Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp
- Salt to taste
- Red chilli powder ½ tsp
- Garam masala powder ¼ tsp
- Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.
- Oil (for grilling)
Method:
- Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled.
- In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chili, mashed potatoes, salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. mix thoroughly
- Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in plate
- Heat oil in pan on medium flame, pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp
- Serve hot kebabs with chutney
3. Almond And Saffron Festive Kashmiri Naan Bread
Almond And Saffron Festive Kashmiri Naan Bread
Ingredients
For Dough Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: 5 Most Stunning Krishna Temples in India And Their Legend
- Refined flour 250 gms
- Almond powder 50 gms
- Desi ghee (clarified butter) 40 gms
- Yeast 8 gms
- Salt 5 gms
- Fine sugar 50 gms
- Full fat milk 150 ml
- Saffron ½ gm
For topping of bread Also Read - Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Shayari, SMS You Can Send This Janmashtami
- Almond flakes 15 gms
- Cranberries 5 gms
- Tutti frutti 5 gms
- Dry rose petals 5 gms
Method
Make the dough
- Warm milk and soak saffron in it. make dough by mixing all ingredients with this milk.
- Divide the dough in 2 equal parts and leave for 20 minutes to leaven
Baking bread
- Take baking sheet and give each dough a round shape by hands. it should be ½ inch in
thickness. Top it with almond flakes, cranberries, tutti fruti and dry rose petals.
- Allow it to proof for 5 minutes and then bake it at 180 c for 2-3 minutes or till golden in
colour.