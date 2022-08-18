India celebrates Krishna Janmashtami in a variety of ways to commemorate Lord Krishna’s birth. While this festival is nothing short of a fiesta for some, it is more about religious rituals for others. So, in order to heighten the festive atmosphere on this special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we thought we’d share a few quick and intriguing recipes.  Chef Manish Mehrotra shared some easy to make delicious recipes to enhance your festive mood.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Chappan Bhog: List of 56 Food Items to Offer Lord Krishna

1. Almond And Cauliflower Rice Salad

Ingredients:

  • Almond with skin 1 cup
  • Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups
  • Sea salt to taste
  • Black pepper powder ½ tsp
  • Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp
  • Lemon juice 2 tsp
  • Chopped root ginger 1 tsp
  • Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
  • Cumin seed ½ tsp
  • Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method:

  1. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled
  2. In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds
  3. Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender
  4. Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper
  5. Add roasted slivered almonds to it and serve fluffy textured pulao

2. Almond And Amarnath Kebab

Ingredients:

  • Whole almond ¼ cup
  • Amaranth flour ½ cup
  • Almond flour ½ cup
  • Chopped ginger 2 tsp
  • Chopped garlic 1 tsp
  • Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
  • Chopped red onions 3 tbsp
  • Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp
  • Salt to taste
  • Red chilli powder ½ tsp
  • Garam masala powder ¼ tsp
  • Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.
  • Oil (for grilling)

Method:

  1. Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled.
  2. In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chili, mashed potatoes, salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. mix thoroughly
  3. Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in plate
  4. Heat oil in pan on medium flame, pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp
  5. Serve hot kebabs with chutney

3. Almond And Saffron Festive Kashmiri Naan Bread

Ingredients

  • Refined flour 250 gms
  • Almond powder 50 gms
  • Desi ghee (clarified butter) 40 gms
  • Yeast 8 gms
  • Salt 5 gms
  • Fine sugar 50 gms
  • Full fat milk 150 ml
  • Saffron ½ gm

  • Almond flakes 15 gms
  • Cranberries 5 gms
  • Tutti frutti 5 gms
  • Dry rose petals 5 gms

Method

Make the dough

  • Warm milk and soak saffron in it. make dough by mixing all ingredients with this milk.
  • Divide the dough in 2 equal parts and leave for 20 minutes to leaven

Baking bread

  • Take baking sheet and give each dough a round shape by hands. it should be ½ inch in
    thickness. Top it with almond flakes, cranberries, tutti fruti and dry rose petals.
  • Allow it to proof for 5 minutes and then bake it at 180 c for 2-3 minutes or till golden in
    colour.