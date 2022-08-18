India celebrates Krishna Janmashtami in a variety of ways to commemorate Lord Krishna’s birth. While this festival is nothing short of a fiesta for some, it is more about religious rituals for others. So, in order to heighten the festive atmosphere on this special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we thought we’d share a few quick and intriguing recipes. Chef Manish Mehrotra shared some easy to make delicious recipes to enhance your festive mood.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Chappan Bhog: List of 56 Food Items to Offer Lord Krishna

1. Almond And Cauliflower Rice Salad

Ingredients:

Almond with skin 1 cup

Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper powder ½ tsp

Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

Cumin seed ½ tsp

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method:

Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper Add roasted slivered almonds to it and serve fluffy textured pulao

2. Almond And Amarnath Kebab

Ingredients:

Whole almond ¼ cup

Amaranth flour ½ cup

Almond flour ½ cup

Chopped ginger 2 tsp

Chopped garlic 1 tsp

Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

Chopped red onions 3 tbsp

Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder ½ tsp

Garam masala powder ¼ tsp

Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.

Oil (for grilling)

Method:

Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled. In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chili, mashed potatoes, salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. mix thoroughly Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in plate Heat oil in pan on medium flame, pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp Serve hot kebabs with chutney

3. Almond And Saffron Festive Kashmiri Naan Bread

Ingredients

Refined flour 250 gms

Almond powder 50 gms

Desi ghee (clarified butter) 40 gms

Yeast 8 gms

Salt 5 gms

Fine sugar 50 gms

Full fat milk 150 ml

Saffron ½ gm

Almond flakes 15 gms

Cranberries 5 gms

Tutti frutti 5 gms

Dry rose petals 5 gms

Method

Make the dough

Warm milk and soak saffron in it. make dough by mixing all ingredients with this milk.

Divide the dough in 2 equal parts and leave for 20 minutes to leaven

Baking bread