Janmashtami Vrat Rules 2023: 6 Dos And Don’ts to Follow While Fasting For Lord Krishna

On the occasion of Janmashtami, devotees keep fast to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. Here are certain do's and don'ts that one must keep in mind while fasting on this auspicious day.

Janmashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated every year with great fanfare and enthusiasm. On this day, Lord Krishna, the son of Vasudeva and Devaki, also the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu was born. Devotees commemorate this day by following different rituals and festivities, paying homage to Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 And September 7. Many devotees observe a 24-hour fast and then break their fast with bhog (served to Lord Krishna) at midnight. If you are fasting too, then here are few dos and don’ts that you need to follow on Kanha ji’s birthday.

Dos:

Start your fast with a solemn pledge, affirming your complete dedication to Lord Krishna

Engage in devotional activities like reading the Bhagavad Gita, chanting Krishna mantras, and singing bhajans to connect with the spiritual essence of the day.

Visit temple, offer prayers, and participate in the evening aarti or special Janmashtami ceremonies to seek blessings and spiritual enlightenment.

Have a pre-fast meal on Janmashtami as it will keep you energetic and full throughout the day. Opt for high-fibre foods, in that case, fruits and green vegetables to boost inner strength.

Consuming milk and butter are essential as these were Lord Krishna’s favourable food items. Without it, the festival would be incomplete. Make prasad at home with milk-based items for Lord Krishna.

Practice acts of kindness and charity, like donating food or clothes to the needy, as it reflects the spirit of Krishna’s teachings of compassion and selflessness.

Don’ts:

Ensure to maintain a proper sanitation at home and also to serve prasad in clean utensils.

Avoid all forms of non-vegetarian foods. Janmashtami fasting strictly prohibits the consumption of meat and other non-vegetarian items.

Exclude onion and garlic from your meals as they are considered tamasic and are best avoided on this sacred day.

While fasting, limit your water intake and avoid beverages like tea and coffee

Eat everything thing in moderation. Also, consume less fried and oily food as they can be harmful for heart health.

Maintain positive environment around you and also, avoid fights, bad mouthing of words and negative feelings.

