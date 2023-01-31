Home

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Here’s Why Wednesday Vrata Is Special For Hindus

This year Jaya Ekdashi is on 1st February. As per Hindu beliefs, Ekadashi fast is one of the most auspicious fasts to receive divine blessings from lord Vishnu.

Do you want to defeat your enemies this year? As per hindu beliefs, Ekadashi fast is one of the most auspicious fasts to receive divine blessings from lord Vishnu. Moreover, the graces of Mata Lakshmi are also upon us. According to legend, invoking Sri Hari Vishnu on the day of Jaya Ekadashi does not prevent the fear of the demon from arising. Jaya Ekadashi is observed on the day of Ekadashi tithi, as per hindu calendar the Shukla Paksha in the magha month. This year Jaya Ekdashi is on 1 February. On this day, complete rituals are performed to worship Lord Vishnu. It is believed that adhering to Jaya Ekadashi will help in releasing the guilt from past and leads to liberation (Moksha). Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, founder of All India Institute of Occult Science spoke to India.com and reveals the significance, puja vidhi and Do’s/Don’ts on the auspicious day of Jaya Ekadasi.

Date And Timings

Jaya Ekadashi Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023

Jaya Ekadashi starts on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, from 11:53 AM

Jaya Ekadashi ends on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023 till 02.01 PM

Parana time (Fasting) Thrusday, Feb 2, 07:09 AM to 09:19 AM

Parana Tithi, Dwadashi ends on 04:26 PM

Benefits of the Jaya Ekadasi Vrat

A person who performs the Jaya Ekadashi vrat helps in defeating their Inner Demons

Fulfillment desire

Financial issues will be solved.

A person who performs the vrat will be able to wash away their sins.

Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ekadashi fast, get up early in the morning and take a bath.

Take a vow of fasting and then worship Lord Vishnu.

Offer yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu.

Light a ghee Lamp (Diya).

Offer sweets made of milk and coconut.

It is considered auspicious to light up a lamp in front of the tulsi plant in the evening.

Distribute bananas to the poor after offering to the Lord Vishnu.

Worship Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu and keep Gomti Chakra and Yellow Cowrie in worship.

Do’s and Don’ts

On the day of Jaya, Ekdashi wakes up early in the morning.

You can also keep fast on the day of Ekadashi to fulfill your desires.

Avoid eating rice on the day of Ekadashi.

Do not indulge in unnecessary arguments and fights.

Sustain alcohol, smoking and non-veg food items