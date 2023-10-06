Home

Jitiya Vrat 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Auspicious Mantra For 3-Day Hindu Festival

Jitiya Vrat holds great significance for Hindu mothers who observe this auspicious fast for the happiness and long life of their children. Know shubh muhurat and rituals to celebrate the fasting days.

Jitiya Vrat 2023

Jivitputrika vrat, also known as Jitiya Vrat or Jitiya Parva, is a Hindu fasting ritual mothers observe for their sons’ well-being and long life. The festival is quite popular in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Mothers observing this vrat abstain from food and water throughout the day and are concluded on the third day or Parana day with cucumber and rice flour porridge. Also, women deck up in traditional attires and participate in cultural activities.

Jitiya Vrat holds great significance for Hindu mothers who observe this auspicious fast for their entire lives and pray for the well-being of their children. They also worship the idol of Jimutavahana and wish for the protection of their kids from any ultimate demise, leading a happy and long life.

When is Jivitpurtika Vrat 2023?

The festival of Jitiya Vrat will be celebrated from October 6 to October 8 this year.

Jitiya Vrat 2023 Rituals

Jitiya is celebrated over 3 days. On the first day called the Nahai-Khai, those observing fast take a bath, preferably in a water body. After that sativk food is prepared with ghee and pink salt sprinkled on it.

On the second day or Khur-Jitiya or Jiviputrika day, a 24-hour fast is observed when women go without food and water. The vrat ends next day as per auspicious timing.

On the third day also called Parana, mothers conclude their fast with a traditional meal prepared at home.

Mothers must chant Santan Gopal Mantra bathing in the morning. The mantra is ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं ग्लौं देवकीसुत गोविन्द वासुदेव जगत्पते, देहि में तनयं कृष्ण त्वामहं शरणं गतः

The Jivitputrika Vrat often involves family gatherings, with relatives coming together to celebrate and partake in the feast. Some families exchange gifts among relatives and friends on this occasion. Additionally, it is common to perform charitable acts, such as donating food or clothing to the less fortunate.

Jitiya Vrat 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Ashtami Tithi begins – 6:34 am on Oct 06, 2023

Ashtami Tithi ends – 8:08 am on Oct 07, 2023

