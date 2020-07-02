July, which is the seventh month of the year, has a number of religious days, celestial events and remembrance days lined up in it. Since it is already the second day of the month, we have already witnessed a number of events, like National Doctor’s Day on July 1, and World UFO Day on July 2. Also Read - Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Check Out The Date, Time And Significance of The Puja
This is also the month of Shravan, an auspicious month in the Hindu Calendar that begins on July 6, with devotees observing fasts and doing pujas to gain the blessings of Lord Shiva and Vishnu. Chaturmas or the holy period of four rainy months in the Hindu calendar, started on July 1. Apart from that Van Mahotsav or Tree Festival is also celebrated to encourage people to plant trees and learn about conservation. Also Read - National Doctor's Day 2020: Why Visiting Doctor is Better Than Searching For Cure on The Internet
The rest of the notable days that fall in the month of July are: Also Read - National Doctor's Day 2020: Remembering Medics Working Round The Clock During COVID-19 Pandemic
July 4
International Day of Cooperatives
July 6
Shravan Month
July 7
World Chocolate Day
July 11
World Population Day
July 12
National Simplicity Day
Paper Bag Day
July 15
World Youth Skills Day
July 17
World Day for International Justice
July 19
International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict History
July 20
International Chess Day
July 26
Kargil Victory Day
July 27
Tulsidas Jayanti
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary
July 31
Eid al-Adha or Bakrid