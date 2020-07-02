July, which is the seventh month of the year, has a number of religious days, celestial events and remembrance days lined up in it. Since it is already the second day of the month, we have already witnessed a number of events, like National Doctor’s Day on July 1, and World UFO Day on July 2. Also Read - Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Check Out The Date, Time And Significance of The Puja

This is also the month of Shravan, an auspicious month in the Hindu Calendar that begins on July 6, with devotees observing fasts and doing pujas to gain the blessings of Lord Shiva and Vishnu. Chaturmas or the holy period of four rainy months in the Hindu calendar, started on July 1. Apart from that Van Mahotsav or Tree Festival is also celebrated to encourage people to plant trees and learn about conservation.

The rest of the notable days that fall in the month of July are:

July 4

International Day of Cooperatives

July 6

Shravan Month

July 7

World Chocolate Day

July 11

World Population Day

July 12

National Simplicity Day

Paper Bag Day

July 15

World Youth Skills Day

July 17

World Day for International Justice

July 19

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict History

July 20

International Chess Day

July 26

Kargil Victory Day

July 27

Tulsidas Jayanti

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary

July 31

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid