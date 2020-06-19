Juneteenth also known as Liberation Day, Freedom Day and Jubilee Day, is a day that is marked in the United States on every June 19. It is an unofficial American holiday and an official Texas state holiday that is held annually to celebrate the end of slavery in the US, and to commemorate a specific date – June 19, 1865.

A combination of June and nineteenth, Juneteenth is held to commemorate Union Army General Gordon Granger apprising federal orders in the city of Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, proclaiming all slaves in Texas were now free. There is a common misconception that this day marks the end of slavery in the United States, but it is not so, as it applied only to the emancipation of all slaves in the Confederacy, as slavery was still legal and prevalent in the Union border states.

When Juneteenth Was First Held:

People began to celebrate the day in 1866 and it at first involved church-centered community gatherings in Texas. Then it began to spread across the South and became more commercialised in the 1920s and 1930s, with the festival often centering on food. By the 21st century, Juneteenth was celebrated in most major cities across the United States.

With activists campaigning for the United States Congress to recognise Juneteenth as a national holiday, it is now marked as a state holiday or special day of observance in 49 of the 50 US states.

How Juneteenth is Celebrated:

It is considered to be the longest running African-American holiday and has even been called America’s second Independence Day. At the beginning, the celebrations consisted of baseball, fishing, and rodeos. Nowadays, celebrations include picnics, rodeos, street fairs, cookouts, family reunions, park parties, historical reenactments, blues festivals and Miss Juneteenth contests.

At present, Juneteenth celebrations often include lectures and exhibitions on African-American culture, and place more emphasis on teaching about African-American heritage. The holiday is also a celebration of soul food and other food with African-American influences.