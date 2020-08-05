The Shravan month has a number of days that are considered auspicious as per Hindu teachings, and some are especially followed by women. The month of July has already witnessed a number of them, among them Hariyali Teej, which is one of three Teejs. Another festival that is coming up is Kajari Teej, which is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) during the lunar month of Bhadrapada. Observed mostly by women in North Indian states, the festival will take place on August 6, 2020. Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date, Time of Puja, Why The Day is Important And How It's Celebrated

Also known as Boodhi Teej and Satudi Teej in some regions, it is celebrated especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Just like Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej, Kajari Teej is also an immensly important day for married Hindu women. Usually, it comes three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. It is believed that those who fast on this day will be blessed with happiness and marital bliss.

Kajari Teej Vrat Muhurat for New Delhi:

Tritiya Tithi Begins – 10:50 PM on August 05, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends – 12:14 AM on August 07, 2020

Rituals for Kajari Teej:

On this day, married women observe a fast for the long life of their husbands, and unmarried women keep a fast so they would be blessed with a good husband. If traditional rituals are followed, dishes are prepared using wheat, barley, gram and rice mixture, and the fast ends when the Moon is seen. Another ritual that is followed is feeding cows chapatis made of wheat flour, coated with jaggery and ghee before before feeding self. Apart from that women also decorate their houses with swings and dance to folk songs.

Rituals for Kajari Teej Vrat:

When fasting, women should not even drink water, though pregnant women are allowed to consume fruits. If a fasting person is not able to see the Moon, then she must break the fast by looking at the sky at 11:30 PM and consume food. Should a proper Nirjala fast not be possible, the person can consume fruits.