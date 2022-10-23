Kali Chaudas 2022: The second day of five-day-long Diwali celebration is known as Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas. The breakdown of these words means “eternal darkness” (Kali) and “fourteenth” (Chaudas). Just a day before the Amavasya, the day of Diwali, Kali Chaudas is celebrated to worship Mahakali. In eastern parts of India, Amavasya in the month of Ashwin is dedicated to Kali Puja and dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali. These places include states of Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Assam.Also Read - Day Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Poor' Category; Here's How to Protect Your Health

WHAT IS THE LEGEND BEHIND KALI CHAUDAS?

It is believed that on this day, Kali (Goddess of Shakti or Strength) killed the demon Narakasura. Hence, the day is also called Narak Chaturdashi. It signifies the victory of good over evil, light over dark and to abolish laziness and evil in our own lives. Maa Kali is summoned to drive out all negative forces. She is the goddess of time and is worshipped to take away all bad things in life, usher in peace on Diwali. Worship of Goddess Kali on the day helps in attaining peace and prosperity. She also provides protection to her devotees.

BENEFITS OF PUJA AND KALI WORSHIP ON KALI CHAUDAS

Fulfilment of desires.

To obtain Ashta Siddhi (eight powerful knowledge)

Serious diseases and illness that is going on for a long period will get cured by offering puja on the day.

To come out of black magic performed on you by your enemies.

To escape from the clutches of ghosts and other evil souls.

To come out of debt.

For improvement of business.

To escape from Shani Dosh.

It is also good for people who are facing martial problems.

PUJA TIME, PROCESS AND OFFERINGS

Puja is performed at midnight starting from 11:50 PM to 12:30 AM

The puja should be performed facing southwest or west.

Lamp should be lit using mustard seed oil

Tilak should be drawn on forehead of the goddess painting and of the devotee using kajal (dark color)

Incense should be burned.

Garland should made using Banyan tree leaves

The Prasad or bhog is a sweet made using the flour of udad dal – similar to jalebi .

Take a coconut and rotate it around the head of the devotee or person performing puja and offer it to Goddess.

The bhog or Prasad should be left outside the house.

Kali Chaudas Mantra must be recited:

कालिकायै च विद्महे श्मशानवासिन्यै धीमहि तन्नो अघोरा प्रचोदयात्॥

WHY IS KALI CHAUDAS CONSIDERED MOST DANGEROUS DAY OF THE YEAR?

In the state of West Bengal, the day is also called Bhoot Chaturdashi. During this time, the veil between this world and the world of the dead is thin. Evidently, on the eve of this dark night the souls of the deceased come down to earth to visit their dear ones. It is also believed that the 14 forefathers of a family visit their living relatives and so 14 lamps are placed all around the house, to guide them homewards and especially to chase away the evil ones.

BHAIRAV AND KALI CHAUDAS

On Kali Chaudas day, practitioners of black magic worship Bhairav in a cremation ground, offering him oblations of food and reciting magical incantations during darkest of the night. The offerings include sweets made from wheat flour and sugar, fried items and also a live animal. After the worship is over the offerings are given to black dogs.

RITUALS PERFORMED ON KALI CHAUDAS DAY

There is a plethora of rituals performed across India on this day. Here are the most commonly known customs and practices: