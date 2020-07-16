Of all the holy days that are observed as per the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi is considered to be the most important. Under Ekadashi there are a number of days that are marked by different names and with their own significance. From all of them, the Ekadashi that falls in the month of Shravan (July-August), which is one of the holiest months, is the Kamika Ekadashi. Also Read - Nag Panchami 2020: When is it Celebrated And What is The Significance of Worshipping Snakes

There are usually 24 Ekadashis in one year, with one taking place once in 2 or 3 years. A month witnesses two Ekadashis, one at the time of Krishna Paksha and the other at the time of Shukla Paksha. This year Kamika Ekadashi, which falls under Krishna Paksha and which is considered to be one of the most important Ekadashis, is being observed on July 16, 2020, as per drikpanchang.com.

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi begins on July 15, 2020 at 10:19 pm

Ekadashi Tithi ends on July 16, 2020 at 11:44 pm

Kamika Ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the day by getting up early in the morning, taking a bath and then performing puja. They adorn the idol of Lord Vishnu with yellow clothes and offer him prasad, sandalwood paste, incense sticks, flowers and basil leaves. Various mantras of Lord Vishnu and Satyanarayan Katha are chanted, and to appease the deity, devotees keep a fast that is broken the next day in Parana.

Kamika Ekadashi: Parana timings

Kamika Ekadashi falls on July 16, 2020, and the fasting by devotees will come to an end the next day. The Parana or breaking of fast is done after the sun rises on the following day of the Ekadashi.

Parana time begins on July 17, 2020 at 05:57 am and ends the same day at 08:19 am.

Significance of Kamika Ekadashi:

On the auspicious day of Kamika Ekadashi, devotees pray exclusively to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings to have their sins removed. It is said that those who pray to Lord Vishnu on this day achieve blessings that are far greater than the ones one would achieve when taking a sacred bath in the Ganges at Kashi (Varanasi). It is also believed that whoever fasts on Kamika Ekadasi, will not experience the anger of Yamaraja or suffer future births.