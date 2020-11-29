Kartik Purnima is an auspicious occasion for Hindus. Also known as Tripuri Purnima’ or ‘Tripurari Purnima’, Kartik Purnima is observed on the 15th lunar day (end of the month) of Kartik. This year, it will be observed on November 30, 2020. Coincidently, it is the same day when we will observe the fourth and the last Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year. Also Read - Coronavirus: Devotees Won’t be Allowed Holy Dip in Ganga River in Uttarakhand on Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima Timings And Puja Vidhi

According to Drikpanchang.com:

Kartik Purnima Thithi begins at 2:47 PM on Nov 29, 2020

Kartik Purnima Thithi ends at 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020

Puja Vidhi: On the day of Kartik Purnima, devotees ideally should get up early morning (before sunrise) and take a dip in the holy water of River Ganga. This is known as ‘Karti Snana’. In case this is not possible because of restrictions imposed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can mix holy water in normal water at home and take a bath with that. Then, light lamps inside and outside your home. Offer prayers and Kheer as Bhog to Lord Vishnu. You can also perform Havan at home on Kartik Purnima and indulge in charity.

History And Significance of Kartik Purnima

According to legends, three demons named Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana, who were collectively known as Tripurasuraha had conquered the entire world and defeated the Devatas. After their win over gods, Tripurasuraha created three cities called Tripura in space. To end Tripurasuraha’s rule, Lord Shiva killed them with a single arrow on the day of Kartik Purnima. Hearing this, Devatas became happy and marked the day as a festival of illumination, which is also known as Dev Deepavali or Diwali for the gods.

According to another legend, we celebrate Kartik Purnima as it is the birthday of Lord Shiva’s son, Kartikeya, and Vrinda, who is the incarnation of Tulsi.

It is believed that bestowing clothes, food, and cow to the needful on Kartik Purnima brings prosperity to your house.