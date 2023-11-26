Home

Kartik Purnima 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi For Celebrating This Auspicious Ocassion

Kartik Purnina will be observed on November 27, 2023. The holy sacrament holds a significant importance in the Hindu Mythology. Here's the details you need to know.

Kartik Purnima 2023: The holy sacrament of Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the 15th of Kartik month. The full moon of each month is important in Sanatan Dharma, but the full moon of Kartik month is considered special because it is ideal for worshiping Lord Vishnu. It is believed that bathing in the holy river and donating on this day is equivalent to multiple sacrifices.

Kartik Purnima Date-2023

The date of Kartik Purnima will start on Sunday, November 26 at 3:53 pm. At the same time, it will end on Monday, November 27 at 2:45 pm. In such a situation, according to Udaya Tithi, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 27, 2023.

Kartik Purnima Ritual

Kartik Purnima involves the sacred ritual of Kartik Snan, it is a customary practice to take a bath during sunrise and moonrise in the pilgrimage sites near the Pushkar Lake. Followers of Lord Vishnu worship with flowers, diyas, and incense, the day is often observed in fasting and reciting the Satyanarayan Vrat Katha. This day also includes the divine union of Lord Vishnu and Devi Vrinda, celebrated through the Kartik Purnima Mela.

Devotees observe ritual ceremonies to celebrate this important event. The day begins with a bath in the early morning, preferably in a holy river. When this is not possible, devotees often opt to take a bath at home with Ganga water.

A lamp with ghee is supposed to be lit in the house temple after snan as a sign of holy rituals. The next step is to anoint Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi with the holy water, and worshipers present the God with new clothes. According to traditional practices, it is considered a custom to add basil (Tej patta) while cooking. The festival also includes reading the Kartik Purnima narrative and culminating Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi’s aarti.

Significance of Kartik Purnima

According to Hindu traditions, the Kartik Purnima has enormous religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. The devotees are believed to be blessed if they observe the Kartik Snan (spiritual bath) and worship Lord Vishnu during the day. It is considered one of the most auspicious days for religious ceremonies, with the belief that such festivities held on Kartik Purnima bring joy and enthusiasm.

